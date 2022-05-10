When will the Genshin Impact 2.7 delay compensation Primogems be available?

Genshin Impact 2.7's delay will come with some compensation rewards for players waiting for the new update. They can look forward to a ton of Primogems, EXP materials, and other important resources. These compensation items will run until the 2.7 update is finally released, and fans will be able to claim them from the in-game mail each week.

These rewards will begin on May 11, and will run for several weeks, giving fans time to save up tons of Primogems. Players can find out more about these compensation rewards here.

Genshin Impact 2.7 compensation: When will players receive the Primogems?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.



From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/72… Delay for the Version 2.7 Update Compensation NoticeDear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.See Full Details >>> Delay for the Version 2.7 Update Compensation NoticeDear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/72… https://t.co/Sfp5UVHLRa

Genshin Impact 2.7's delay may extend for a few weeks, and the community will be getting compensated with weekly gifts including tons of Primogems. These rewards will come each week (starting on May 11) in the form of an in-game mail. These letters will contain the following items:

400x Primogems

1x Fragile Resin

7x Heroes Wit

16x Mystic Enhancement Ore

120,000x Mora

— jio🌷 @jioskies Congratulations to Kamisato Ayaka for having the longest banner in Genshin history Congratulations to Kamisato Ayaka for having the longest banner in Genshin history https://t.co/grKRN01x0Z

With the delay expected to last a few weeks, players will be able to stock up on a ton of these rewards, giving them the opportunity to level up rare characters or wish on the game's featured banner. They can even spend the extra Primogems on the extended Ayaka banner or grab the 5-star Mistsplitter before the banners end and 2.7 releases.

Genshin Mains - Your Guide to Teyvat @genshinmains



400 Primogems

1 Fragile Resin

7 Hero's Wit

16 Mystic Enhancement Ore

120,000 Mora



#原神 #Genshin From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, every week you will receive the following as compensation400 Primogems1 Fragile Resin7 Hero's Wit16 Mystic Enhancement Ore120,000 Mora From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, every week you will receive the following as compensation400 Primogems1 Fragile Resin7 Hero's Wit16 Mystic Enhancement Ore120,000 Mora#原神 #Genshin

It's uncertain exactly when the 2.7 update will arrive, with most leakers providing a timeframe of around three weeks. This means players can look forward to receiving around 1200 Primogems, which is almost ten free wishes.

They can also expect to receive a ton of Resin and EXP materials for free. Fans will even gain tons of Mora, making these compensation rewards very worth collecting.

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate

From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, they will issue compensation to us every week

Hope everyone stay safe 🥺

#GenshinImpact #原神 Delay for the Version 2.7 Update CompensationFrom 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, they will issue compensation to us every weekHope everyone stay safe 🥺 Delay for the Version 2.7 Update CompensationFrom 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, they will issue compensation to us every weekHope everyone stay safe 🥺#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/UjyZvcqog7

The 2.7 update will bring new characters like Kuki Shinobu and Yelan, along with tons of events and special story quests. Gamers have long anticipated the release of Yelan, as she is one of the most popular characters in the community.

Unfortunately, the release will take quite a while as the delay continues, and the delay will likely progress until the COVID-19 situation in Shanghai ends.

Genshin Impact's latest update delay will bring gamers tons of rewards to collect including Primogems and more.

Edited by Siddharth Satish