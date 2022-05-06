Genshin Impact 2.7 Delay Compensation (Weekly): Release date, time, and Primogem amounts revealed

Genshin Impact 2.7 Delay Compensation is something that will happen weekly, with its initial release date being at 4:00 (Server Time) on May 11, 2022. This is good news for Travelers who were wondering about compensation. However, it should be noted that miHoYo has not made any official confirmation on the next Version Update's release date.

The three servers operate in the following timezones:

Asia: GMT+8

GMT+8 Europe: GMT+1

GMT+1 America: GMT-5

Travelers must be Adventure Rank 5 or higher to claim these rewards. Players will get 400 Primogems plus other loot every week until Genshin Impact 2.7 finally launches.

Genshin Impact 2.7's Delay Compensation (Release Date, Primogems, and more)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.



From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/72… Delay for the Version 2.7 Update Compensation NoticeDear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.See Full Details >>> Delay for the Version 2.7 Update Compensation NoticeDear Travelers,Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed.From 2022/05/11 to the Version 2.7 update, we will issue compensation to Travelers every week.See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/72… https://t.co/Sfp5UVHLRa

Every week (starting May 11, 2022), Travelers will receive the following Delay Compensation:

400 Primogems

1 Fragile Resin

7 Hero's Wits

16 Mystic Enhancement Ores

120,000 Mora

miHoYo's post also states:

"If the period between the 2.7 Version update and the previous weekly compensation for delayed update is less than a week, the final weekly compensation will be adjusted accordingly."

Ergo, Travelers should expect a lower compensation in the final week. Given that there is no official news for when the next update comes out, it's unknown how long players will continue to receive these rewards.

The Delay Compensation will arrive in an in-game mail and will expire in 30 days, so remember to claim the rewards inside them.

What's going to happen in the rest of Version 2.6?

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!



See Full Details >>>

genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…



#GenshinImpact "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIIHello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!See Full Details >>> "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIIHello Travelers! Let's take a look at the upcoming events!See Full Details >>>genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/news/detail…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/YQ6LBm1nnN

Delay Compensation gives some Travelers something to look forward to, but it doesn't count as content for some players. Fortunately, miHoYo has revealed some news about Phase III of the 2.6 update.

Ayaka's rerun and the current weapon banner featuring Mistsplitter Reforged and The Unforged will continue until an unspecified end date. However, there are two other events that will happen in Version 2.6.

Spices From the West will launch prior to Genshin Impact 2.7 (Image via miHoYo)

The first one is Spices From the West, an event advertised for the 26 update initially before being delayed. It will start at 10:00 on May 14, 2022, and end at 3:59 on June 7, 2022. It will give players the standard event rewards (Primogems, EXP Materials, Weapon Ascension Materials, and Mora).

The second event is Overflowing Mastery. It will double the player's rewards from Talent Level-Up Material Domains up to three times a day. It starts at 4:00 on May 22, 2022, and ends at 3:59 on May 29, 2022.

That's everything that miHoYo has revealed thus far. To summarize, the rest of Genshin Impact 2.6 is about two small events and receiving some Delay Compensation Primogems and other minor rewards. miHoYo will announce more news on Genshin Impact 2.7 when it's closer to completion.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you play Genshin Impact for several hours a day each day? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul