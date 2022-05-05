×
When is the next banner coming to Genshin Impact in May 2022? Leaks and speculations revealed

Yelan will feature on the game's next banner (Image via Monolithiaaa)
Yelan will feature on the game's next banner (Image via Monolithiaaa)
Tariq Hassan
Tariq Hassan
ANALYST
Modified May 05, 2022 08:16 AM IST
Rumors

Genshin Impact 2.7 will feature the release of Yelan, the game's newest 5-star character, and fans can't wait until she is officially playable. However, it appears that due to a delay in the release of the update, Yelan's arrival has been postponed.

Many players have looked to leaks and speculation to see when she will make it to the featured banner, but without any official confirmation, it's hard to say when she is arriving. Players can find out more about the current leaks and see when the next banner will begin in May 2022.

When is the next banner, according to Genshin Impact leaks?

(Questionable)2.7 is delayed by 3 weeks.During this time please remember to be respectful as Hoyoverse have no control over real life events.

As of the first week of May 2022, it appears that Genshin Impact 2.7 will likely be delayed for several weeks, with the highest estimate being a three-week delay. This means that players won't be able to experience new content in the game for a few weeks and could even point to a delay in the game's next banner.

From what HYV has told us so far, 2.7 is only being delayed, with no indication of how this delay affects the rollout of 2.8.Until we find out otherwise, we have no reason to believe any banner projections have changed, and it's futile to speculate without more information. twitter.com/ash_n_jokerr/s…

Currently, leakers are uncertain whether there will be a filler banner or not during the update downtime. Some sources have claimed that a rerun will take the place of a banner after Ayaka's time ends, while others have claimed that there will be no banner to fill the space.

This could lead to several weeks without a banner for players to wish on, which would be a first in Genshin Impact's history.

[Reliable - Uncle Y]Q: So, will they bring forward the rate-up of some old characters?A: No new banners. The livestream will be around [May] 20th.(TL by @litt1ef0x.)- SYP Leaks Archive: discord.gg/Aspmwmybv8- WFP Uncle Dictionary: docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d… twitter.com/LeaksNga/statu… https://t.co/n9YGkLIVsx

If a rerun banner does take place, fans can likely look forward to it at the start of next week, around May 10. If not, then gamers may not see another 5-star take to the featured banner until the release of update 2.7 around the beginning of June. This would be shocking but would also have some upsides.

I was left with 1k primogems so i can just save for Yelan as much as possible

Many fans are using this opportunity to save up extra Primogems for future characters like Yelan. This downtime provides them with the perfect opportunity to explore their worlds and complete tons of quests and other objectives without having to worry about a ticking timer on the featured banner.

just #yelan #原神 #Genshin https://t.co/deTLsBxHrM

While the anticipation for Yelan's banner is quite high, it seems that without an official announcement, players will just have to wait for more information to arrive.

According to current leaks, the game's next livestream should take place on May 20, and fans won't want to miss out as that will likely reveal the game's roadmap for the future.

Genshin Impact 2.7's newest banner may not be arriving for a while, and players will want to save up their Primogems just in case.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

