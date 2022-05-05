Genshin Impact 2.7 Delay Compensation announced: Free Primogems, Mora, Fragile Resin, and more

miHoYo recently made an official announcement regarding Genshin Impact 2.7 Delay Compensation. The upcoming update will be the first version update ever to be delayed, so some Travelers had no idea what to expect. Thankfully, miHoYo made everything clear in their recent announcement.

Here are the basic details about the rewards:

400 Primogems

1 Fragile Resin

7 Hero's Wits

16 Mystic Enhancement Ores

120,000 Mora

The expected release date for this Delay Compensation is May 11, and these rewards are issued every week. However, there is still no confirmed release date for Genshin Impact 2.7.

miHoYo is situated in Shanghai, which has undergone some severe lockdown restrictions. Understandably, Genshin Impact 2.7 has been delayed, with many Travelers reacting to the news.

miHoYo did mention there would be compensation in the past, with the above tweet containing all of that relevant information.

It's worth mentioning that the Delay Compensation will be issued weekly, starting May 11. That date was the expected release date for Genshin Impact 2.7, with its current release date remaining unknown.

miHoYo apologized for the inconvenience it might have caused some players. Because the upcoming update has an unconfirmed release date, it's unknown how long Travelers will receive these rewards.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Delay Compensation details

A critical part of their post mentions that the rewards will be adjusted for the weekly compensation on the week that patch 2.7 comes out if it was less than a week from the last compensation.

miHoYo doesn't specify the exact formula, but Travelers should expect less than what's shown above on the week the update finally comes out.

The rewards will be issued at 4:00 Server Time on May 11 and every week after that. They will arrive in an in-game mail that will expire in 30 days, so careless Travelers shouldn't forget to claim them.

The only requirement to obtaining these mails is that players were Adventure Rank 5 or higher by the time they come out.

miHoYo promises to make more announcements on the forthcoming update in the future. Something like the version update's release date would fall under that category.

Edited by Ravi Iyer