Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program delayed: Official statement, expected livestream date and more

Unfortunately for Travelers, the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program has been delayed. Many players were expecting the livestream to be on April 29, 2022, or May 1, 2022, but it seems as though neither will be the case. miHoYo has made a few comments talking about this delay, but no specific big announcement on the topic.

There were rumors that the next Version Update would be delayed due to the COVID-19 situation in Shanghai (which is where miHoYo is situated). How long this delay will last is currently unknown, as miHoYo has only stated that the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program has been delayed, with no expected date listed.

Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program has been delayed

The official statement (Image via miHoYo)

The above comment comes from the official Genshin Impact Facebook account's most recent post, the one about Journey With a Gentle Breeze. Why it's posted as a regular comment instead of an actual announcement is unknown.

Still, it's a confirmation that the Genshin Impact 2.7 Special Program has been delayed. However, this isn't the only official source confirming this unfortunate news.

The above Reddit post is a translated exchange of comments from bilibili. It echoes a similar sentiment to the Facebook post as it confirms that the livestream is delayed but lists no specific date.

Parts of the Special Program have been leaked online, but no full video has surfaced. Until then, Travelers will have to be patient until miHoYo posts more official news on the matter. All of these comments are recent, so it is an ongoing story.

Expected livestream date

Some Travelers expect a May 1, 2022, release date to keep up with past precedence, but miHoYo has made no official announcement on the topic. Given the gravity of the situation in Shanghai, one can only be empathetic and not harass miHoYo over something trivial like delaying a livestream.

It's a real-life situation that is out of their control, so there is a possibility that the Genshin Impact 2.7 livestream will end up being delayed past May 1, 2022. Recently, miHoYo stated they would make an announcement two days prior to the actual livestream.

They have never made an announcement of it being delayed, so past precedence won't be as relevant here. Once it is announced, it should air on bilibili at 20.00 (UTC+8) and then on Twitch at 8.00 (UTC-4). Those who miss it live can count on it being posted on YouTube a few hours later.

