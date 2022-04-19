Genshin Impact developers continue to work from home as COVID lockdown continues

Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse is based in Shanghai, and the city is currently facing a severe COVID outbreak. A lockdown has been imposed by the government, and residents are struggling to fulfill their daily needs like food.

Several gaming studios have been established in Shanghai, which not only includes HoYoverse but also Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft, and EA. Employees in these companies have no option but to work from home. Naturally, this has affected their efficiency.

This article will talk about the current state of the game developers in Shanghai and what this means for the release of Genshin Impact 2.7.

Genshin Impact developers might be able to release the 2.7 patch on time

According to Kotaku, game developers in Shanghai have clarified that the ongoing COVID situation hasn't affected the development process so far. However, they've not been able to get food supplies on time. Tech giants in the city used to deliver food to their employees, but the lockdown has led to indefinite delays.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Mistsplitter Waiting Room) @SaveYourPrimos The lockdown scenario in Shanghai is really, really horrible right now. We politely ask to show respect when discussing the topic and/or how it affects the game's current development timeline. The lockdown scenario in Shanghai is really, really horrible right now. We politely ask to show respect when discussing the topic and/or how it affects the game's current development timeline.

Rumors regarding a delay in the 2.7 update for HoYoverse's most popular game surfaced after the developers scrapped the Spices from the West event without any prior notice.

From the looks of it, they couldn't complete the Serenitea Pot maintenance on time. Accordingly, the Marvelous Merchandise event will be released in the second half of the 2.6 update.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Mistsplitter Waiting Room) @SaveYourPrimos [RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.



Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first. [RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first.

It is worth noting that patch 2.7 should ideally arrive on May 11, 2022. However, the latest 'Event Preview' announcement by HoYoverse stated that the end date for the Marvelous Merchandise event is May 13, 2022.

Fans assumed that HoYoverse would delay the next update by 2-3 weeks. Even though the developers haven't officially opened up on the matter, the rumors have spread like wildfire.

Rob aka BK @Black_Knight_7 Genshin leaks:



2.6 might be extended 3 weeks and Itto/Xiao double banner after Ayakas, then 2.7 is shortened and is only Yelan



Due to Covid lockdown in Shanghai Genshin leaks:2.6 might be extended 3 weeks and Itto/Xiao double banner after Ayakas, then 2.7 is shortened and is only Yelan Due to Covid lockdown in Shanghai

Based on the recent reports, it seems like the 2.7 update will arrive on time. Despite the terrifying conditions in Shanghai, developers have been working remotely, and players can expect more clarity in the coming weeks.

What to expect from Genshin Impact version 2.7?

Two new characters will be released with the next update in Genshin Impact, which explains why the community is so hyped about it. Yelan will be introduced as a five-star Hydro bow user, while Kuki Shinobu will be released as a four-star Electro healer.

The rerun banners in version 2.7 might feature the explosive Claymore DPS, Arataki Itto. This is because Itto is closely related to Kuki Shinobu, and he'll play a major role in the upcoming quests.

All in all, we hope that the situation in Shanghai improves quickly. At times like these, players should prioritize the well-being of the developers over a delay in the release of updates/content.

