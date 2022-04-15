List of Boss materials and Talent books to farm for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has confirmed the arrival of Yelan to character event-wish banners in the upcoming 2.7 patch update. Players have already seen glimpses of Yelan from Archon Quest in The Chasm.

Yelan is said to be a 5-star Hydro character and fans have already gotten to see her in action through various 2.7 beta leaks. Players eager to summon Yelan can start to pre-farm materials for her. Collecting materials in advance will help players put Yelan on the field as soon as possible. All the materials for her ascension and her talent level-up books are already available in the current version of Genshin Impact.

This article will cover all the boss materials and talent books that players will need to max out Yelan in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: List of Boss materials and Talent level-up Books for Yelan

BOSS MATERIAL

Ruin Fang from Ruin Serpents (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan will need a boss material called Ruin Fang that can be obtained from Ruin Serpent, a new boss added with the 2.6 patch update. Players can find these in The Serpent’s Cave of The Chasm: Underground Mines. Yelan will need a total of 46 Ruin Fangs to max out her ascension level.

However, players will first have to complete a world quest called "Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering” to access The Chasm: Underground.

Players must make sure to equip the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget to fight more efficiently against the Ruin Serpent. The Ruin Serpent has 70% resistance to Physical attacks, so players are advised to use teams that rely on Elemental attacks as their main source of damage.

TALENT LEVEL-UP BOOKS

Teachings/ Guide/ Philosophies of Prosperity (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan will require Prosperity talent level-up books from the Taishan Mansion domain found in Liyue. Players can farm the Teachings/ Guide/ Philosophies of Prosperity talent books on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

To max out one talent, players will need the following talent level-up materials:

Teachings of Prosperity x 3

Guide to Prosperity x 21

Philosophies of Prosperity x 38

Chtholly @gankissesqing tomorrow i will be done with yelan books yay~ i think until wednesday i should be done with all her materials TT tomorrow i will be done with yelan books yay~ i think until wednesday i should be done with all her materials TT https://t.co/6fGjlVr39A

Hence, the total number of talent level-up material players will need to max out all three of her talents are:

Teachings of Prosperity x 9

Guide to Prosperity x 63

Philosophies of Prosperity x 114

Since all types of talent books can be farmed on Sundays, players need to make sure they complete the correct challenge to obtain Prosperity talent level-up books. On Sundays, keep in mind to complete the “Domain of Mastery: Altar of Flames” to receive Prosperity Talent level-up books.

This is everything players need to know about the boss materials and talent level-up materials to farm for Yelan in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Atul S