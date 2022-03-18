Genshin Impact Yelan leaks: Everything to know about Yelan's release date roadmap so far

Yelan will appear in Genshin Impact version 2.6 in a quest, and players are eagerly waiting for her to become playable. She was surprisingly discovered in the 2.6 beta files alongside Kirin Bow.

From the looks of it, Yelan is a five-star Hydro Bow user like Tartaglia (Childe). However, there is no information on her playstyle or identity yet.

Here's everything to know about the most mysterious Genshin Impact character, Yelan.

Who is Yelan in Genshin Impact?

It is worth noting that players were initially assuming Yelan to be the character who was teased during the Moonchase festival cut scene. A young female Polearm character, who seemed to be the younger version of Madame Ping (Adepti), was teased for a short duration of time.

Madame Ping is Xiangling's teacher, and it makes perfect sense for her to be a Polearm master. However, Yelan's leaked character model has entirely abandoned the possibility of Yelan being the young Madame Ping.

As it turns out, Yelan is a Bow user whose signature weapon could be the Kirin Bow. This obviously doesn't mean that Madame Ping's younger form isn't a separate playable character.

Bow_Kirin's ascension materials were updated to use Deathly Statuettes and Spectral Nuclei in 2.5 BETA, though release date is unknown. No other information regarding this weapon is available.



When will Genshin Impact release Yelan?

It is clear that players won't be able to unlock Yelan in Genshin Impact version 2.6. The first phase will include Ayato and Venti's banners while the second will bring in two rerun banners (for Yoimiya, Ayaka, or Kazuha).

2.6 - Ayato (2nd to last 5 Star before 3.0)



2.7 - Yelan (5 Star)



Hence, it is safe to assume that Yelan will arrive as a five-star playable character in patch 2.7.

As per prominent leaker Ubatcha, Yelan's banner in patch 2.7 might feature Kuki Shinobu as well. The latter is a four-star unit who's been described as Arataki Itto's sidekick in the lore.

The chars in 2.7 will be Yelan and Shinobu



Last but not least, the Kirin Bow could be the signature weapon for Yelan and it might be featured in the weapons banner in the 2.7 update. The elegant five-star weapon was data mined a long time ago, and rumors used to claim that it was tailor-made for Ganyu.

As of now, version 2.5 is live with the rerun banners for Kokomi and Raiden Shogun. The 2.6 livestream will take place tomorrow, and players can look forward to a ton of announcements related to Ayato and The Chasm.

Genshin Impact might also soon reveal the new characters for version 2.7 via drip marketing. Hence, tomorrow's Special Program will confirm if Yelan is becoming playable in version 2.7 or not.

