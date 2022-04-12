Genshin Impact 2.7 update release date and expected banners: Itto rerun and other rumors

Genshin Impact 2.7 has a ton of new content coming up, and players can expect some incredible rerun banners alongside the powerful Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

The update may even see the return of Arataki Itto, a 5-star Geo Claymore who is quite popular among the fanbase.

Players will definitely want to keep their Primogems ready for this update, as it will be arriving in a few weeks.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Release date and leaked banners

Genshin Impact

A mysterious person who claims to work for the Ministry of Civil Affairs



Yelan's identity has always been a mystery.

Like a phantom, she often appears in various guises at the center of events, and disappears before the storm stops.



Genshin Impact 2.7 will bring a ton of powerful 5-star characters for players to wish on, alongside new events and other exciting content.

The update will be released on May 11th, and players won't have to wait much longer for more official reveals.

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu were recently revealed on the game's official Twitter account. There have been tons of leaks concerning these two characters, including their abilities and skills.

According to Lumie, Yelan (5*) should be first phase of 2.7 followed by Kuki Shinobu (4*) in the second phase.

When it comes to banner speculation for the 2.7 update, not much is currently known aside from some posts from reputable insiders.

According to Lumie, Yelan will be running in the first half of the update, giving fans a chance to summon her early. Kuki Shinobu will be on the following banner in the latter half of 2.7, though the 5-star rerun banner is currently unknown.

Many fans have been speculating that this 5-star rerun will be Kuki Shinobu's boss, Arataki Itto.

Jasmine ♧ @_yaashiro that Itto rerun banner is really calling my name that Itto rerun banner is really calling my name https://t.co/Ma9AyfhLNY

This would make a lot of sense, given that Itto has close ties to Shinobu and is due for a rerun soon. Many of Inazuma's most popular 5-stars have been getting reruns recently.

Itto will likely be the focus character during the latter half of this update. This would give players another chance to summon him while also gaining the new 4-star Kuki Shinobu.

infamous



lmpact I have a feeling that the reruns for 2.7 are Arataki Itto and Yoimiya all because of Kuki Shinobu. #Genshin lmpact #Genshin I have a feeling that the reruns for 2.7 are Arataki Itto and Yoimiya all because of Kuki Shinobu.#Genshinlmpact #Genshin https://t.co/2qTmGx3wdi

As with Genshin Impact's recent rerun banners, there will likely also be another 5-star running alongside Itto. Many fans have speculated that this will be Yoimiya.

Yoimiya has not been featured on a banner in quite some time, and she is a likely candidate to run during this upcoming set of rerun banners.

Players will definitely want to keep an eye out for more leaks as the update approaches, as the banners will be officially revealed soon enough.

Genshin Impact 2.7 will bring players a ton of new characters to wish for. They can even look forward to the return of some beloved 5-stars during this update.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh