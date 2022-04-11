Genshin Impact: Yelan's materials, ascension resources, and talent books leaked

Genshin Impact 2.7's newest 5-star character Yelan has had her ascension materials leaked, allowing players to start farming for her early. Yelan is an upcoming 5-star Hydro bow character who can utilize some very unique and flashy skills to dish out tons of damage to her foes.

She specializes in support damage similar to Xingqiu, allowing her to back up some of the game's strongest characters with amazing reactions. Fans who want to summon for Yelan will definitely want to start gathering her ascension materials early, and they can find them here.

Yelan ascension guide for Genshin Impact 2.7

Genshin Impact 2.7 will release Yelan, the game's newest 5-star character, and farming for her ascension materials is pretty simple. Luckily for fans of this new archer, Yelan utilizes many materials that can easily be acquired in Liyue, making farming for her level 90 much easier. Players will even use a Liyue specialty item that they may not have used since the release of Childe. Gamers can find a list of all of Yelan's necessary materials here.

Runic Fang

The Ruin Serpent is a new world boss that was introduced during the Genshin Impact 2.6 update and resides deep within The Chasm. To farm this enemy, players will need to explore The Chasm thoroughly and complete the area's opening quest to gain access to the Underground Mines.

From there, they can chart a course towards the boss, and they can gather the Runic Fang item that Yelan will need upon taking the boss down. Yelan needs 46 of these materials to fully ascend, so gamers will want to start farming as soon as possible.

Vayuda Lazurite Crystals

Gathering these blue gems isn't too tough, though Genshin Impact players will need to take on one of the game's Hydro-infused bosses. They can choose to battle the Oceanid, or the Hydro Hypostasis to gather these gems easily. These foes don't take much to defeat, as long as players bring a strong Cryo or Pyro character to deal tons of reaction damage.

Starconch

These shells can be found lining the beaches of Liyue, and Yelan will need a ton of them to reach her max ascension. Genshin Impact fans can use this guide to gather 85 Starconches, and Yelan will need 168 to reach level 90. These conches are easy to farm, though players may not have too many of them as they are only used by one other character. Still, finding them isn't too tough as their bright blue shells stick out against Liyue's golden sand.

Fatui Insignias

Yelan will require Fatui Insignias to ascend to level 90, and luckily there are tons of them to be found throughout Genshin Impact's world. These insignias drop from Fatui Skirmishers, who can be found from Mondstadt to Inazuma, and these foes drop their items quite consistently. To ascend to level 90, Yelan will need:

18x Recruit's Insignia

30x Sergeant's Insignia

36x Lieutenant's Insignia

This won't take too long to gather with the vast number of Fatui dotting the lands.

Teachings of Prosperity

Yelan will utilize Liyue's Prosperity Talent books found at the Taishan Mansion on Mondays and Thursdays. Farming these books simply requires a player to spend their Resin in the Domain. However, gathering enough to max out Yelan's skills may take a while. Gamers will want to focus on her Elemental Skill and Burst to maximize her effectiveness in battle.

Gathering all of these materials will help players max out their Yelan and make sure she is providing the best value to any Genshin Impact team.

Edited by Siddharth Satish