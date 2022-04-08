How to click photos of Inazuman regional specialties in Genshin Impact Irodori Festival

Genshin Impact 2.6's main event has begun, and players can take part in the Irodori Festival in Inazuma for tons of rewards. This new event tasks gamers with different activities, and fans can complete them all for Primogems and other precious items.

Luckily, these tasks aren't too difficult, and fans can complete them quickly to receive all these gifts. For one of these missions, they'll be required to take photos of Inazuman specialty items, and this task is particularly simple. Gamers can find a guide to this new Irodori Festival task here.

Inazuman Specialty photo guide for Genshin Impact 2.6

Chitra Santy @yukihime03

Me: Consider it done. I’ll even give you pics of all specialties plus free Ayato. They: Take pics of four Inazuma specialties.Me: Consider it done. I’ll even give you pics of all specialties plus free Ayato. They: Take pics of four Inazuma specialties.Me: Consider it done. I’ll even give you pics of all specialties plus free Ayato. 😌 https://t.co/cz5t5YH9pk

As players take part in the new Irodori Festival in Genshin Impact 2.6, they'll need to take photos of rare Inazuman regional specialty items that fit the poetic theme for a character named Lenne.

There are plenty of these special flora and fauna spread out through the wide expanse of Inazuma, and finding them won't be too tough once fans know what to look for. They can choose from many of the different items that grow in Inazuma, including:

Sakura Blooms

Sea Ganoderma

Onikabuto

Crystal Marrow

Dendrobium

Naku Weed

Amakumo Fruit

Fluorescent Fungus

Sango Pearl

Once they've found a suitable target for the photoshoot, they can snap a photo using either the Kamera gadget, or the in-game photo menu. This can be accessed by hitting ESC, or tapping Paimon in the upper left corner of the screen. From there, you can hit the camera icon to bring up the photo mode. By positioning the camera to capture the specialty, you can easily complete this task.

You'll need to collect at least four images of these specialties, but with them being found throughout the region, it won't take too long to find them all.

Once you've completed this task, you can expect some great rewards from this portion of the Irodori Festival, and you'll need to return to Lenne to continue the Irodori Poetry: Part 1 quest. This quest will invite you to create your own poetry featuring these unique specialty items, with Primogems and other great items as rewards.

Fans will definitely want to get out there and start snapping photos of these Inazuman specialties, as they will need to complete this quest to continue progressing the Irodori Festival storyline. If players want to get their free Xingqiu, or all the other rewards available during this update, they'll need to finish the Irodori Poetry: Part 1 quest.

Genshin Impact 2.6's newest event has introduced a bunch of new quests for players to complete, and this one isn't too tough.

Edited by Siddharth Satish