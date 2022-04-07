Valor's Afterglow: Genshin Impact quest guide

Genshin Impact 2.6 has introduced a ton of new quests in The Chasm, a huge area that players can explore near Liyue. Valor's Afterglow is a short quest that fans can undertake to gain a ton of Primogems, though it will take a while to complete. This is due to the quest being time-gated, meaning gamers will have to wait until the game's daily reset to continue progressing.

Still, this quest has plenty of rewards, including a secret achievement, making it definitely worth completing. Fans can find a guide to finishing this quest here.

Valor's Afterglow quest guide for Genshin Impact 2.6

This new Genshin Impact quest will take you three days to complete, and it rewards a hefty sum of Primogems for a few simple tasks. The Valor's Afterglow quest can be found in The Chasm, and it revolves around an NPC named Zhiqiong. You can talk to her after completing the quest The Chasm Delvers, and she is located in The Chasm's underground mines portion.

Zhiqiong can be found here (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

The first part of this sidequest begins near The Glowing Narrows, where you will be instructed by Zhiqiong to place several measuring beacons nearby to allow her to gauge new information about The Chasm. Completing this portion of the quest won't take too long, as it is simply just heading to the marked locations and placing down the beacons.

Once you've placed each of the five beacons, you will return to the base camp with Zhiqiong where she will speak to you and inform you to return tomorrow.

Valor's Afterglow Day 2

𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘯 | cramming arc @calyrze i'm having war flashbacks zhiqiong pls take care of urself 🥹 🥹 i'm having war flashbacks zhiqiong pls take care of urself 🥹 🥹 https://t.co/nx1E36N8Ey

The second quest in this Genshin Impact questline will begin after the next daily reset, and you'll need to speak to Jinwu to begin it. Jinwu can be found at the same base camp near the Glowing Narrows, and she will relay her worries about Zhiqiong's health and ask you to go look for her.

While you can head to each of the beacon sites to find her, it's actually quicker to head to the exact place that she's waiting, as it will save plenty of time. Zhiqiong can be found at the beacon site south of Stony Halls, though she is surrounded by monsters.

Monsters are surrounding Zhiqiong (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Once these foes have been defeated, you'll need to talk to Zhiqiong again, before heading back with her. Jinwu will prepare a meal for Zhiqiong to bring her back to full strength, and you can provide it to her and watch a cutscene before having to wait another day to progress the quest.

Valor's Afterglow Day 3

This is the final day of this Genshin Impact questline, and you'll need to head back to the base camp once more to speak to Jinwu. It appears that Zhiqiong has left on her own again, and you'll need to speak to Muning on the outskirts of The Chasm to inquire about her location.

Muning is found at the teleport waypoint near Glaze Peak, and upon speaking to him, the quest will end. However, there is one more thing for you to do to get the hidden achievement from this questline.

Find Zhiqiong's campsite

Zhiqiong's campsite is here (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

After completing the third day of this Genshin Impact quest, you can head to the southwest corner of The Glowing Narrows to find Zhiqiong's last camp, along with her letter and a Frostglaze Crystal. After collecting these items, you can speak to Jinwu again and gain the Valor's Afterglow achievement. This may take another daily reset to appear, so you should make sure to return if they aren't there the first time.

This Genshin Impact quest is rather tragic, though there is still a chance that players will meet Zhiqiong again during their travels.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish