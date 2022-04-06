The Missing Miner Genshin Impact quest guide: Chasm Exploration

Genshin Impact 2.6 has introduced a ton of new world quests, including The Missing Miner, which can find in The Chasm. This quest is relatively short but can be tricky to find unless gamers know where to look.

Luckily, fans can find a guide to this easy quest below and get some quick Primogems. During this quest, they will also meet and help out a very strange NPC named Uncle He, who has some entertaining dialogue.

Gamers will definitely want to finish The Missing Miner and can find the steps here.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Guide to complete The Missing Miner

This new Genshin Impact world quest begins in The Underground Mines portion of The Chasm, and fans will need to navigate to the Underground Waterway to find it.

The quest begins when players interact with an item found inside a hidden area called the Work Handbook. This book rests on a table in the waterway, and its map location can be found below:

The Work Handbook is here (Image via WowQuests)

Reaching the handbook can be tricky, as players will need to enter a large tree trunk and continue through it until they reach a small room with a table and some books. One of the books will be highlighted on the table, and interacting with it will begin this quest.

When players interact with the book, they will read some excerpts from it before being interrupted by Uncle He, an NPC that will spawn out of nowhere.

The entrance to the room (Image via WowQuests)

Uncle He will speak to players before telling them that he wants to consume some Mushroom Meat. It is a quest item that fans can acquire nearby, and collecting it is quite easy.

Collect Mushroom Meat for Uncle He

Mushroom Meat can be found here (Image via WowQuests)

All Genshin Impact fans will need to do to gather Mushroom Meat is exit the tree and head to a nearby collection of Starshrooms. These mushrooms will glow faintly, and collecting them is as simple as interacting with them.

Once they have all been picked, a group of Floating Fungi will appear, and players will have to take them down. These squishy foes aren't very tough, though they can be tricky without the suitable damage types. After players collect the meat, they'll need to speak to Uncle He once more to continue the quest.

Bring Uncle He back to the base camp

Once his hunger for Mushroom Meat has been satiated, Genshin Impact players can bring Uncle He back to The Chasm's base camp to speak with the NPC Jinwu.

She will be amazed and relieved to see Uncle He again, though his time in The Chasm has left him very different. Thanks to his consumption of Mushroom Meat, Uncle He has become quite strange, though they are hopeful that this can be fixed. Either way, players will receive some great rewards for this short quest:

30x Primogems

3x Heroes Wits

250x Adventure Rank EXP

30,000x Mora

This quest is quick and straightforward, and fans will want to complete it as they explore The Chasm.

Genshin Impact 2.6 has introduced tons of things for players to do in The Chasm, and this short quest is one of the easiest.

