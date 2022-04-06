Lost in a Foreign Land Genshin Impact quest: Chasm exploration guide

Genshin Impact 2.6 has introduced a ton of new quests, thanks to the addition of The Chasm. It is a vast new area near Liyue, with many puzzles to solve and foes to defeat.

Fans can get plenty of rewards for completing these quests, and they'll want to take them on as they explore this new zone. Lost in a Foreign Land is an exciting quest that will take gamers a few days to complete, but they can find a guide to it here.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Lost in a Foreign Land quest guide

This new Genshin Impact quest can be found in The Chasm and is a time-gated quest, meaning fans will need to dedicate several days to complete it. Luckily, it has a pretty interesting story and rewards a ton of Primogems, so finishing it is worth the time.

To begin, players will need to head to The Glowing Narrows, a place in the Chasm's underground region.

Near the area's central Teleporter, an isolated Electro Cicin Mage can be found, and once defeated, users can begin this new quest. They'll need to take her down and then beat the several Floating Fungus that spawn afterward.

Once this battle is completed, the mage will reveal herself as Katarina and instruct players to follow her to her campsite.

Once there, she will relay to them her situation and instruct users to come back the next day to continue the quest. Gamers will then have to wait until the game's server resets to progress to the next portion of this Genshin Impact quest.

Lost in a Foreign Land: Seeking

Day two of this new quest (Image via Wow Quests)

After the server resets, gamers will need to head back to Katarina, who will provide them with the next part of the questline. During the second day of this quest, they will need to find clues that a fellow NPC named Nikolay left behind.

These clues can be found in his diary by heading south and entering a hole marked on the map. This area is full of Black Mud, so players will want to prepare to clear it out.

The area where Nikolay left his clues (Image via Wow Quests)

Once users enter this cave, they can head towards the objective market to find a shred of Nikolay's Diary. Upon reading it, they will be sent to a new location mentioned in the diary.

Proceeding to that point will present players with an inactive Ruin Guard, who will need to be defeated to progress the quest.

The Ruin Guard (Image via Wow Quests)

After the Ruin Guard is defeated, players can head through the gate it was guarding to find another shred of Nikolay's Diary. This last shred will reveal the fate of Nikolay, and fans will need to return to Katarina with it in hand.

After presenting the truth to her, she will reward users for their help, and the quest will be completed. They will get 60 Primogems, 400 Adventure Rank EXP, and 40,000 Mora for completing this quest.

They can also return the next day after another server reset to see the fate of Katarina, though users won't receive any rewards for doing so. They will want to know how the quest wraps up, so there won't be any spoilers here.

Genshin Impact 2.6's new quests take fans throughout The Chasm, and they'll want to complete them all.

