All Inazuman regional specialties and locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Irodori Poetry: Part 1 quest requires Travelers to take pictures of four Inazuman regional specialties. It's a simple quest for players who know where to find them, but some casual players might rely on guides to figure it out. In that case, this article will cover all locations with both an interactive map and a general screenshot for clarity's sake.

The Inazuman regional specialties are:

Amakumo Fruit

Crystal Marrow

Dendrobium

Fluorescent Fungus

Naku Weed

Onikabuto

Sakura Bloom

Sango Pearl

Sea Ganoderma

Note: One only needs to take four photos of different regional specialties for this quest.

Where to find all Inazuman regional specialties in Genshin Impact

The main goal of this quest is to see and take photos and see something similar to this screenshot (Image via miHoYo)

Before diving into the main part of this article, it's worth quickly summarizing how Travelers can take pictures of these Inazuman regional specialties. Simply do the following to take a picture in Genshin Impact:

Bring up the Paimon Menu. Select the "Take Photo" option on the left side. Take a picture with the Inazuman regional specialty in view.

Now, it's time to cover where one can find these Inazuman regional specialties.

1) Amakumo Fruit

It doesn't matter which specific Amakumo Fruit you take a picture of, so select any convenient location for this quest if you wish to use this Inazuman regional specialty. In this case, Amakumo Fruit is only found on Seirai Island in Genshin Impact.

An example of what Amakumo Fruit looks like (Image via miHoYo)

This example can be seen near the Teleport Waypoint that's north of Amakumo Peak. There are usually two of them per plant.

2) Crystal Marrow

Crystal Marrow is primarily found on Yashiori Island, although some also exist near Tatarasuna.

An example of what Crystal Marrow looks like (Image via miHoYo)

This example can be seen north of the Momiji-Dyed Court. Although it looks like an ore, players don't have to break the rock to get it. Simply approaching it and interacting with it is enough.

3) Dendrobium

Dendrobium is found:

All over Nazuchi Beach

Near the Maguu Kenki

Northwest of the Kujou Encampment

An example of what Dendrobium looks like (Image via miHoYo)

This example is slightly south of the northern Teleport Waypoint located in Nazuchi Beach.

4) Fluorescent Fungus

Fluorescent Fungus is only available to be gathered at Tsurumi Island. They usually come in clusters in Genshin Impact, and their blue appearance makes them stand out against the surrounding environment.

An example of what Fluorescent Fungus looks like (Image via miHoYo)

This example was north of the Teleport Waypoint that is west of Wakukau Shoal.

5) Naku Weed

Naku Weed is one of the few Inazuman regional specialties that are available all over Inazuma. They can be found in the following locations in Genshin Impact:

Around the Grand Narukami Shrine

Around Tatarasuna

Yashiori Island

Seirai Island

An example of what Naku Weed looks like (Image via miHoYo)

This example is slightly northwest of the Statue of the Seven located on Seirai Island.

6) Onikabuto

Onikabuto spawn across Narukami Island, Kannazuka, and Yashiori Island. They appear as purplish beetles and will not flee regardless of how Genshin Impact players approach them.

An example of what an Onikabuto looks like (Image via miHoYo)

This example can be seen slightly southeast of the Teleport Waypoint near Maguu Kenki.

7) Sakura Bloom

Sakura Blooms appear as a mysterious aura with some sakura petals flying about. Use an Electro attack on it to collect it. They only spawn on Narukami Island.

An example of what Sakura Bloom looks like (Image via miHoYo)

This example is north of the Teleport Waypoint in the Grand Narukami Shrine.

8) Sango Pearl

Sango Pearls are primarily located in Watatsumi Island and Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact.

An example of what a Sango Pearl looks like (Image via miHoYo)

This example can be found slightly northwest of the Palace in a Pool Domain in Suigetsu Pool.

9) Sea Ganoderma

Sea Ganoderma is spread across all of Inazuma, so Genshin Impact players won't struggle to find it. They grow on the coast of each island, as seen in the above interactive map.

An example of what Sea Ganoderma looks like (Image via miHoYo)

This example is northwest of the northwesternmost Teleport Waypoint in Seirai Island. These are all Inazuman regional specialties covered.

