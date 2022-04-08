Prepare 4 photos of Inazuman regional specialties: Genshin Impact quest guide

Irodori Poetry: Part 1 is an event quest related to Hues of the Violet Garden where Genshin Impact players need to take four photos of Inazuman regional specialties. Travelers should have already completed The Strange Tale of Suikou's Tipsy Tincture and have talked to Ootomo.

The hard part that readers would have likely come to this guide for is the objective "Prepare 4 photos of Inazuman regional specialties related to the theme." Essentially, they just need to take four photos of Inazuma Local Specialties, which consist of:

Amakumo Fruit

Crystal Marrow

Dendrobium

Fluorescent Fungus

Naku Weed

Onikabuto

Sakura Bloom

Sango Pearl

Sea Ganoderma

Take a photo of four separate items on that list, and return to Lenne to finish this Genshin Impact quest.

How to take four photos of Inazuman regional specialties in Genshin Impact

An example of a regional specialty that counts (Image via miHoYo)

There is no specific place that Genshin Impact players have to go in order to take these photos. No yellow glow will show up, so Travelers have the freedom to choose any location they fancy. However, it is paramount that they know how to take a picture in this game:

Pause the game to bring up the Paimon Menu. Select "Take Photo" (it's the camera icon on the left side). Hover the camera over the regional specialty so "Appropriate target found" shows up near the top. Take the picture (you don't have to actually save the image for it to count).

If done correctly, Paimon will have some brief dialogue. Repeat this process three more times. Remember, you have the freedom to take any type of picture of any four Inazuman regional specialties.

Note: You cannot take a photo of the same object four times; it has to be four different items.

Prepare 4 photos of Inazuman regional specialities in Genshin Impact

It doesn't matter how good the photos look (Image via miHoYo)

There aren't any gimmicks to taking these images; as long as you see the little ring around the object and "Appropriate target found," then that's good enough. If they like the snapshot, they can always opt to save it, but that's not relevant to this quest.

The only thing that matters is that one knows where at least one spawn of four Inazuman regional specialties is in Genshin Impact. Here is a very general but brief overview of some easy to spot locations:

Amakumo Fruit: Seirai Island

Seirai Island Crystal Marrow: Near Orobashi's bones on Yashiori Island

Near Orobashi's bones on Yashiori Island Dendrobium: Nazuchi Beach

Nazuchi Beach Fluorescent Fungus: Tsurumi Island

Tsurumi Island Naku Weed: Seirai Island

Seirai Island Onikabuto: Near Mt. Yogou

Near Mt. Yogou Sakura Bloom: Grand Narukami Shrine

Grand Narukami Shrine Sango Pearl: Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island

Suigetsu Pool on Watatsumi Island Sea Ganoderma: On most coasts of Inazuma's islands

Another regional specialty (Image via miHoYo)

Do note that when a player has their camera out, they can see how many pictures they've taken thus far. In the above example, one can see that two have been taken (it's below the small rectangle in the center of the screen).

Sango Pearls will suffice for this quest (Image via miHoYo)

Once a player takes four pictures of these Inazuman regional specialties in Genshin Impact, it's time to return to Lenne in Ritou to finish this quest. You can select any stanza, but it won't matter as far as completing the quest goes.

