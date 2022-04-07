How to get free Xingqiu in Genshin Impact Irodori Festival event

The Irodori Festival in Genshin Impact starts on April 7, 2022, and the event will give gamers a chance to acquire an incredible reward that will save them a lot of Primogems.

Genshin Impact likes to give away free characters during their festivals, and the same applies to the Inazuma Irodori festival. A free copy of Xingqiu can be obtained by simply participating in the various games that are organized in the Irodori event.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



The new event "Hues of the Violet Garden" is about to begin!



Inazuma is currently preparing for a grand event named the Magnificent Irodori Festival...



See Full Details >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/69…



#GenshinImpact "Hues of the Violet Garden" Gameplay DetailsThe new event "Hues of the Violet Garden" is about to begin!Inazuma is currently preparing for a grand event named the Magnificent Irodori Festival...See Full Details >>> "Hues of the Violet Garden" Gameplay DetailsThe new event "Hues of the Violet Garden" is about to begin!Inazuma is currently preparing for a grand event named the Magnificent Irodori Festival...See Full Details >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/69…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/y5p8kujLbI

Xingqiu has remained one of the best Hydro characters in the game. He is particularly famous for being paired with DPS characters to act as a Hydro enabler that triggers reactions for maximum damage. Despite being one of the best supports, Xingqiu has great sub-DPS potential and can deal tons of damage himself.

Genshin Impact: Complete challenges to invite Xingqiu to your party for free

Glimpse of Irodori Festival (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Irodori Festival is held to celebrate the official opening of the Inazuma border to other nations in Tevyat. As such, players will get the opportunity to meet many familiar faces that are visiting Inazuma after the Sakoku Decree, including Albedo, Xingqiu, Klee, Venti, and many more.

The event also brings a lot of focus to cultural differences and literature. From the 2.6 trailers, it was evident that Xingqiu and Albedo would play some crucial roles in the event story.

Various game modes in Irodori Festival (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the event, players will receive tons of quests to help organize the Irodori Festival. As the story and festival progress, new game modes will be introduced in a sequence. The game modes that will be introduced are:

The Moon and Stars Inscribe

Theatre Mechanicus

CLash of Lone Blades

The Floral Courtyard

The games will be introduced in the order mentioned above. By participating in these games and completing various challenges, players will have the chance to win event-exclusive furnishings, recipes, Primogems, and many other rewards.

Friendship in Writing page (Image via Genshin Impact)

There will be a separate event page called “Friendship in Writing” with a bunch of criteria. Players will have to meet the criteria from “Friendship in Writing” to obtain a free copy of Xingqiu. Apparently, the criteria mentioned in “Friendship in Writing” will be specific challenges that players will have to complete in other game modes.

Keep in mind that the Irodori event will be available from April 7 to April 25, 2022, and players will have to complete the prerequisite quests to be eligible to participate in the Irodori Festival event.

The eligibility criteria to participate in the Irodori Festival event are listed below:

Adventure Rank should be 30 or above

Must have completed Archon Quest: Chapter II Act I - “Ritou Escape Plan”

Must complete Ayato, Raiden Shougun, and Kokomi’s Story Quests to enjoy the event to the fullest.

Kae (SH) @KageroNoMonban Game Update:



Hues of the Violet Garden event is now up!



Bonus: sneak peeks Game Update:Hues of the Violet Garden event is now up! Bonus: sneak peeks https://t.co/SwEkXYfO7r

Players are advised to participate in this event as it will highly boost the value of their accounts. Not only can they acquire a free copy of Xingqiu, but they can also obtain tons of Primogems, Hero Wit’s, Mora, Crown of Insight, and more. Genshin Impact players will definitely be looking forward to the Inazuma Irodori Festival event.

Edited by Danyal Arabi