How to take pictures in Genshin Impact

There are two main ways to take pictures in Genshin Impact; one involves Photo Mode, and the other involves gadgets that instantly take a photo.

These two ways of taking a photo are quite significant, as both methods have their advantages and disadvantages over the other. For example, the former cannot happen under some specific circumstances (like battling or gliding). The latter happens instantly, but it requires a specific gadget and cannot be angled as easily as the former method.

The article below will detail how players can take pictures in Genshin Impact. Taking a picture is necessary for a few quests, so it is a useful skill to have in this game. There are also community events that involve photographs where the player could win some nice prizes if they participate in it.

Taking pictures in Genshin Impact

This is what Photo Mode looks like in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Taking a photo in Genshin Impact is surprisingly easy. Either method is self-intuitive to use, but Genshin Impact players may still wish to learn how to do so. One method is Photo Mode, and the other involves a Kamera (there are a few variations of this gadget, but they all perform a similar function).

The default directory for screenshots in Genshin Impact on PC is C:\Program Files\Genshin Impact\Genshin Impact Game\ScreenShot.

Photo Mode

Players can activate photo mode by clicking on the camera icon seen in the red circle here (Image via Sportskeeda)

To activate Photo Mode, Genshin Impact players need to bring up the Paimon Menu (on PC, the shortcut is "Esc" by default). From there, players need to click on the camera icon on the far left side (left of "Shop").

After clicking on it, players can change some things up before taking a photo. Playable characters cannot move during this, but players can move the camera around them. On PC, WASD keys shift the camera around, whereas holding the mouse's left click and moving the mouse around rotates the camera around the character.

Players cannot use Photo Mode during battle, flight, falling, swimming, or when Elemental Sight is active.

Kamera

A photo taken via the default Kamera (Image via Sportskeeda)

If players just want to take an instant photo without messing with some camera settings, then the Kamera is the perfect option for them. It's a gadget (which means it has to be equipped to be used) that takes a screenshot of whatever the player is doing.

It isn't just a generic screenshot of everything the player sees, either. Instead, it showcases everything that is happening on screen but without the UI elements. It works almost everywhere (can't be used in Domains).

The default Kamera is unlocked in the World Quest, "Snapshots." The Special Kamera was available for players who participated in the Five Flushes of Fortune event.

Minor notes about pictures in Genshin Impact

Photos taken by the Kamera don't show the player's UID (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's worth noting that there are some minor differences in the photos taken between the two modes. Photo Mode shows off the player's username and UID on the bottom left, whereas using a Kamera foregoes that entirely.

Both modes have the same Genshin Impact logo on the bottom right.

