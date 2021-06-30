Does Genshin Impact autosave progress? All you need to know

Players new to online games might be surprised to find out that Genshin Impact has an autosave feature.

As a result, Genshin Impact players cannot cheese summons or other in-game actions just by resetting, as it is not that kind of game.

Not every player utilizes the online features found in Genshin Impact, but that doesn't mean it's an offline game. Being an online-only game means it technically always autosaves.

The saved data is not found on the player's computer anywhere, so they can't edit their saved data like they could with other games. This is nice for players who don't have to worry about save corruption, especially since it works on every single platform the game is on.

Genshin Impact and how it saves

Every single action is saved on one of miHoYo's servers, which means that auto-save is the only way to save in Genshin Impact.

There are no handy save points or anything like that in the game. It doesn't matter if the players are on PC, Android, iOS, or any other console; as long as they're playing Genshin Impact, the game will automatically save on its own accord.

Data per account

It should be noted that the data saved is relevant to a single player's account. Two different people can play Genshin Impact on the same computer on two separate accounts.

Whatever action happens on one account won't affect the other in any way. Autosave works the exact same on every player's account on every single platform.

Other noteworthy info

Because Genshin Impact operates on an auto-save-only system, there is no way to exploit certain actions in the game. In order to reroll in the game, players would have to create a brand new account (or buy some packs with real-world money).

It's also worth noting that cheating in Genshin Impact is a little harder because of the way the game saves its data elsewhere.

