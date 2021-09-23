Sango Pearl locations in Genshin Impact: Interactive map and farming spots for Kokomi’s ascension

Genshin Impact players who own Kokomi need to collect 168 Sango Pearls.

This item is only available on Watatsumi Island. Genshin Impact 2.1 introduced Sango Pearls, which players could find near coral. To collect it, Genshin Impact players only have to approach it and click on the relevant button.

As of right now, only Sangonomiya Kokomi requires Sango Pearls. She needs 168 of them to ascend in Genshin Impact fully, and these items are scarce to find in the wild. Sango Pearls are a local speciality, so they will respawn two days after the player picks them up.

Kokomi's ascension: All Sango Pearl locations in Genshin Impact with interactive map and farming spots

Genshin Impact players can use the interactive map above to get a better idea of where they can find Sango Pearls. This item only spawns on Watatsumi Island, but it's worth noting that they can be found underground in some areas.

The bulk of the Sango Pearl locations is near the Sangonomiya Shrine. There are a few ideal farming routes to collect them all, and this article will cover one of them. There are also a few Sango Pearls in Suigetsu Pool for players to collect on the side.

Ultimately, there are 44 Sango Pearls in all of Watatsumi Island. As Kokomi needs 168 of them, it will take players over a week to collect enough if they have zero right now (this measurement is counting resets taking two days).

Farming Route for Kokomi mains

A good farming route for finding Sango Pearls (Image via u/TheGamerJC)

Kokomi players can collect Sango Pearls in any order they desire. As long as they're making efficient use of nearby teleports, they should find that they can accumulate over 40 Sango Pearls in a few minutes.

Some people may wish to start with the Suigetsu Pool spawns. This area is only possible for players who have lowered the water level in Suigetsu Pool. If they fulfill this condition, then players can collect five Sango Pearls here.

Several Sango Pearls can be spotted in the northern end of the Sangonomiya Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Afterwards, move on to the Sangonomiya Shrine locations. Up north is a small batch of several Sango Pearls. Collect them all, and teleport back to the Teleport Waypoint to head south. Collect the remaining Sango Pearls in a counterclockwise fashion. There should be 31 Sango Pearls in these areas.

Genshin Impact players can then teleport east of Bourou Village and head north to collect the final batch of Sango Pearls. There should be eight Sango Pearls to collect. Kokomi mains will have to wait two days for more to respawn.

