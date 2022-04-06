Genshin Impact: Kuki Shinobu and Yelan's ascension materials leaked

Yelan and Kuki Shinobu will be released in Genshin Impact version 2.7. Yelan's banner will be live during the first half, while Shinobu will be featured in a banner during the second half.

The hype for both upcoming characters is unreal, thanks to the 2.7 beta testing and their interesting playstyles. Yelan will be a five-star Hydro main DPS unit and Kuki Shinobu will be a four-star Electro support/healer.

Here are the ascension materials for Kuki Shinobu and Yelan that players can farm ahead of the 2.7 update.

Ascension materials for Kuki Shinobu in Genshin Impact

To fully ascend Kuki Shinobu (Lv. 90), players will be required to collect these items:

Naku Weed x168

x168 Vajrada Amethyst Silver - 1

- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment- 9

9 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk - 9

- 9 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone - 6

- 6 Spectral Husk - 18

- 18 Spectral Heart - 30

- 30 Spectral Nucleus- 36

Runic Fang x46

Naku Weed is a local specialty of Inazuma, and can mainly be collected from the Tatarasuna region.

Vajrada Amethyst items are naturally dropped by Electro boss enemies like Electro Hypostases and Thunder Manifestation, whereas Spectral items are dropped by the Specter enemies in the open world.

Last but not least, Runic Fang is a new boss item that has arrived with The Chasm in patch 2.6. Players have to defeat the Ruin Serpent boss in the underground mines to get Runic Fangs.

Ascension materials for Yelan in Genshin Impact

To fully ascend Yelan (Lv. 90), players will be required to collect these items:

Starconch x168

x168 Varunada Lazurite Silver- 1

1 Varunada Lazurite Fragment- 9

9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk- 9

9 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone- 6

6 Recruit's Insignia- 18

18 Sergeant's Insignia- 30

30 Lieutenant's Insignia- 36

Runic Fang x46

Players can start farming for Yelan's ascension materials with Starconch. It is a local specialty of Liyue, and can be found on the region's beaches.

Varunada Lazurite items are dropped by Hydro bosses, such as Hydro Hypostasis and Rhodeia of Loch (Oceanid). The Primo Geovishap also drops them if they're infused with Hydro elements during battle.

The Insignias can be farmed by roaming in the open-world and defeating Fatui Skirmishers, Fatui Cicin Mages, and Fatui Pyro Agents. Players can use the Genshin Impact Adventurer Handbook to reveal the locations of these enemies.

By farming the aforementioned items, Genshin Impact travelers can look forward to unlocking the true potential of Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman