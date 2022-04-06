Genshin Impact: All Orb of the Blue Depths locations in the Chasm map

Genshin Impact version 2.6 arrived with the Chasm and a ton of new unsolved mysteries. Map exploration and completing hidden quests are some of the most fun aspects of the game for many players.

One such hidden exploration objective is to open the Locked Gate in the Nameless Ruins located in The Chasm: Underground Mines.

To do so, players have to find a total of nine Orbs of the Blue Depths. After opening the gate, they'll unlock a hidden achievement and get an Exquisite, Precious, and Luxurious Chest.

All 9 Orb of the Blue Depths in Genshin Impact

Each Orb of the Blue Depth can be obtained after defeating a named Shadowy Husk. The guide below will name the husk, and their location will be marked on the image.

1) Haltaf

Hatlaf's location in The Chasm: Underground Mines (Image via HoYoverse)

Haltaf is located in the Serpent's Cave. Players can use the nearby Teleport Waypoint to reach the location. It is also important to clear the Dark Mud before heading into battle.

2) Skeld

Skeld's location in The Chasm: Underground Mines (Image via HoYoverse)

Reaching Skeld is slightly complicated. Players first have to visit The Serpent's Cave and get the Miner's Key from the northern passageway. The key can be found by investigating the broken parts.

Thereafter, players need to open the locked door in the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel region. Defeating the Shadowy Husk will drop the orb.

Location of The Miner's key in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

3) Edgetho

Edgetho's location in The Chasm: Underground Mines (Image via HoYoverse)

In the middle of the Underground Waterway region, players will be able to find Edgetho alongside another Shadowy Husk. It is recommended to use the eastern Teleport Waypoint in the region and then move towards the center.

4) Hyglacg

Hyglacg's location in The Chasm: Underground Mines (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyglacg is also present in the Underground Waterway region, but his location is towards the south of the stream. Players can use the Teleport Waypoint in the center of the region and then head south from there.

5) Serkir

Serkir's location in The Chasm: Underground Mines (Image via HoYoverse)

To find Serkir, players simply need to use the Teleport Waypoint in the Nameless Ruins, turn south, and jump into his cave.

6) Buliwyf

Buliwyf's location in The Chasm: Underground Mines (Image via HoYoverse)

Buliwyf is located towards the southeastern end of The Chasm: Underground Mines. Genshin Impact players can use the Teleport Waypoint near the southern tip of the Stony Halls region.

The room marked in the image above can be accessed by breaking the wall in front of it with a Charged or Geo attack.

7) Roneth

Roneth's location in The Chasm: Underground Mines (Image via Genshin Impact)

Roneth resides on the southeastern tip of The Glowing Narrows region. Players can use the southern Teleport Waypoint and head further south to reach the Shadowy Husk.

It is worth noting that players will be required to break some rocks, which will allow them to jump inside a massive cave.

8) Herger

Herger's location in The Chasm: Underground Mines (Image via Genshin Impact)

Herger is present in the center of The Glowing Narrows. Yet again, players will have to break some rocks that will open a blocked cave. There's a Precious Chest at the cave's entrance, and Herger will be sitting right in front of it.

9) Rethel

Rethel's location in The Chasm: Underground Mines (Image via Genshin Impact)

Rethel is the final Shadowy Husk that players will have to defeat. He is in the western end of the tunnel that originates from The Glowing Narrows. Players can simply use the central Teleport Waypoint and head west.

The Chasm has definitely lived up to the expectations of the community. With Genshin Impact version 2.6, players can complete a wide range of World Quests, unlock new characters like Ayato, and complete events to earn Primogems.

Edited by Danyal Arabi