Ayato vs Ayaka: Which Genshin Impact character adds more value to Spiral Abyss teams?

The Kamisato siblings in Genshin Impact made a significant impression on the community as Ayaka and Ayato are some of the best Cryo and Hydro DPS, respectively. Both of them play the role of the main damage dealer, thus making it hard to deploy the two in the same team.

On the bright side, players can station these siblings on different teams in the current Spiral Abyss. However, not all players have the currency to pull for both units, as Primogems are highly valuable in the game. Hence, this article will explain which character is the most beneficial to the Spiral Abyss team in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Ayato vs Ayaka in the current Spiral Abyss team

The current Spiral Abyss enemy lineup on floor 12 can be considered easy for both Ayato and Ayaka in Genshin Impact, especially since the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon favors those who use Normal Attacks.

Floor 12-1-1: Nobushi & Treasure Hoarders

Floor 12-1-2: Ruin Guards

Floor 12-2-1: Pyro & Cryo Whopperflowers

Floor 12-2-2: Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames, Violet Lightning & Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents

Floor 12-3-1: Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames

Floor 12-3-2: Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents

For floor 12 chamber 1, Ayato is the best deployed in the first half as it has many enemies. Ayato's Elemental Skill will grant him the Namisen effect each time his attack hits an opponent, increasing the damage he does. Thus, the more enemies around Ayato, the greater his damage can be. However, he can easily be replaced with Tartaglia, another Hydro character specializing in fighting enemies' mobs.

Ayato isn't the best at chamber 2 because there are only two Ruin Guards for the challenge. Ayaka is better suited for this chamber because her Elemental Burst can hit both enemies simultaneously, dealing devastating damage.

Hadyun 🌸 @hadyunn [Floor 12 Chamber 2 2nd Half Tip]



Grouping strat, go to either left or right edges and lure the lectors together.



Once they're closer together you can dps the both of them, the herald is a bit of a problem because he moves a lot.



Freeze comp helps here 100% c: [Floor 12 Chamber 2 2nd Half Tip]Grouping strat, go to either left or right edges and lure the lectors together.Once they're closer together you can dps the both of them, the herald is a bit of a problem because he moves a lot.Freeze comp helps here 100% c: https://t.co/N8z4bMD2di

On floor 12 chamber 2, Ayaka plays the most crucial role here, especially with her Freeze team. The first half of chamber 2 is easier than most challenges in the Spiral Abyss because the enemies are only Whopperflowers. The best character to be deployed here would be Electro DPS such as Raiden Shogun or Yae Miko. Their elements have a more considerable advantage over Cryo and Pyro Whopperflowers.

On the other hand, the second half is compensated for the first half by being the hardest challenge in the current Spiral Abyss. Abyss Lectors and Abyss Herald will be the enemy lineup for this challenge. Although their HP is not overwhelmingly big, the hassle of fighting them is because of their elemental shield.

Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames' shield is weak against Hydro

Abyss Lector: Violet Lightning's shield is weak against Pyro

Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents' shield is weak against Cryo

The best team to be deployed here is the Freeze team, with Ayaka as the main DPS. The Cryo element has the most significant advantage over the Pyro and Electro shields. Thus, Ayato might not be the best option for this floor because his skill won't be able to defeat Wicked Torrent's Hydro shield.

Hadyun 🌸 @hadyunn



Double Abyss Lector and Double Abyss Herald.



This is easy as long as you know how to dodge and have a good healer for the first half, personally freeze comps for both halves is best here



Ayato 100% effective on first half [Floor 12 Chamber 3]Double Abyss Lector and Double Abyss Herald.This is easy as long as you know how to dodge and have a good healer for the first half, personally freeze comps for both halves is best hereAyato 100% effective on first half [Floor 12 Chamber 3]Double Abyss Lector and Double Abyss Herald.This is easy as long as you know how to dodge and have a good healer for the first half, personally freeze comps for both halves is best here 👀Ayato 100% effective on first half 👍 https://t.co/XeiOaL9XQ7

The last chamber in the Spiral Abyss is beneficial for both Ayato and Ayaka. The first half that featured two Abyss Lectors was obviously created to showcase Ayato's talent in shredding their shields in a matter of seconds. The second half will then be for Ayaka or any other Cryo DPS like Ganyu and Eula, as their Cryo element is the best against Abyss Herald's Hydro Shields.

Overall, Ayaka has the highest advantage in the current Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss as her Freeze team can be deployed in all chambers. Not only can she keep herself from being attacked by enemies, but her artifact set Blizzard Strayer also allows her to have high Crit Damage without concerning her Crit Rate.

