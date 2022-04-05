When is the next banner coming to Genshin Impact? Ayaka expected release date and time details

Genshin Impact 2.6 banners have been out for a few days, and players will be able to summon Ayato and Venti in phase one of the patch update. The phase one banner will be available for the next 14 days, and phase two will feature a solo re-run of Kamisato Ayaka.

The second half of the update will bring the oldest daughter of the Kamisato Clan back to the feature banners. Ayaka is one of the best DPS-focused characters on Genshin Impact's roster and is a great addition to freeze teams. She has changed many team compositions to suit her playstyle and is one of the most picked characters to clear Spiral Abyss.

Daily Ayaka - 15 DAYS! @VeryBerryAyaka Ayaka wishes that you will have a good day!! Don’t forget to continue saving for her upcoming banner ~ Ayaka wishes that you will have a good day!! Don’t forget to continue saving for her upcoming banner ~ https://t.co/3Z5llrVzXw

Genshin Impact: Ayaka expected banner release date & time details in 2.6

Kamisato Ayaka is scheduled to return to feature banners in the second half of the 2.6 patch update. Currently, no confirmed dates have been announced regarding the release of Kamisato Ayaka's banner.

It is common practice for Genshin Impact to release phase two banners right after phase one, so players can expect Kamisato Ayaka's banner to drop a few minutes after the phase one banner expires.

Phase one has a cycle of 20 days and will be available till April 19, 2022. Hence, the possible release date for Kamisato Ayaka's banner is:

April 19, 2022

OR

April 20, 2022

The first date is the more likely release date for Kamisato Ayaka, but players are advised to wait for the official announcement of her banner. It is also worth pointing out that there is no information about the 4-star character who will have a boosted drop rate while appearing on the banner with Kamisato Ayaka.

Unsurprisingly, players can expect Kamisato Ayaka's signature weapon to appear on the weapon banner "Epitome Invocation."

Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via HoYoverse)

Mistsplitter Reforged is a five-star sword and is considered one of the best weapons for DPS characters in Genshin Impact. The weapon has a base ATK of 674 at level 90, which is the second-highest base ATK in the game and has 44.1% crit-damage as a secondary sub-stat.

The Epitome Invocation banner is also unconfirmed at the moment, so players will have to wait for official announcements or until data miners release leaks about it.

There is still time before the release of Kamisato Ayaka's banner, so players should focus on saving enough primogems if they want to summon Ayaka. There are multiple scheduled events like the Inazuma Irodori festival that will reward players with tons of primogems. Players will also have a chance to unlock a free constellation of Xingqiu.

Edited by Danyal Arabi