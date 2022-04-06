All Black Serpent locations in Genshin Impact: Interactive map link attached

Genshin Impact has introduced a group of powerful new enemies known as the Black Serpent Knights, and players will need to take them down for certain ascension materials. Users will want to be cautious when facing these foes as they can devastate a shielded target.

These foes have special effects only when they hit a shield, so preparing a battle strategy is essential. Fans can find the locations of many of these characters with this interactive map, allowing them to find and farm these enemies much easier.

Genshin Impact 2.6: Black Serpent locations in The Chasm

Finding these powerful foes can be tough, as they aren't commonly found in Genshin Impact. Luckily, thanks to the community's interactive map, gamers can hunt down these warriors quickly and collect their materials.

Fans will want to turn to this map, as it shows the sites of all of these warriors hiding in The Chasm. These dangerous foes come in several varieties, and all of them can use unique and powerful attacks when striking a shield.

Users will want to ensure they aren't using characters like Zhongli or Diona when facing these Shadowy foes.

Players will need to defeat Shadowy Husks if they want to ascend certain weapons, including the Haran Geppaku Futsu, Ayato's signature 5-star sword. This weapon can dish out a ton of damage and is especially powerful on Ayato, making it an excellent choice for him to equip.

Ascending this weapon to 90 is key to getting all of its damage potential, so fans will need to slay quite a few Shadowy Husks. These foes are spread out throughout The Chasm's Underground Mines, and finding them can be tricky.

Users can use this Shadowy Husk farming route to track down these enormous foes quicker, and they can get quite a few materials from defeating them. Unfortunately, there aren't too many that can spawn in a single day, meaning users will probably need to head online to farm them in multiplayer or wait until the daily reset for more to spawn.

Still, it isn't too difficult to farm these foes as long as players know where to look.

Defeating these enemies isn't too tough, as long as they aren't allowed to get their powerful buffs from striking shields. Players will want to bring teams that can perform powerful Elemental Reactions like Vaporize and Melt to shred through the Shadowy Husks quicker while dodging their powerful attacks with a swift movement.

Many of their biggest hits are telegraphed, obviously, making dodging them easier. Once players memorize their movesets, battling these husks is an easy task.

Genshin Impact 2.6's newest foes can be hard to find, but farming them isn't tough once users know where to look.

