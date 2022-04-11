Genshin Impact 2.6 Chasm secret quest: Valor's Afterglow guide

Genshin Impact 2.6's new area hides a ton of secrets and puzzles for players to find as The Chasm is a huge area full of treasures and quests. Fans can find many of these quests in the strangest places, while others come from beloved NPCs. This new quest is a time-gated mission that will take several days to complete, but provides some great rewards for only a little work. Fans will definitely want to complete the Valor's Afterglow quest as it wraps up Zhiqiong's storyline in this update, along with rewarding a ton of Primogems.

Valor's Afterglow quest guide for Genshin Impact 2.6

The Valor's Afterglow quest can be found in The Chasm, and it will take players around three days to complete due to its time-gated nature. It's definitely worth completing as it provides a surprising amount of Primogems for a small amount of work. You can begin this quest by speaking to Zhiqiong after completing The Chasm Delvers, and she can be found near the base camp in The Glowing Narrows.

Zhiqiong is found here (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Zhiqiong will inform you that she is trying to gather new data about The Chasm as she explores, and requests that you place several measuring beacons throughout the Glowing Narrows. This is a simple task as each beacon is marked on the map and even includes glowing areas where you will need to place them. All you will need to do is head to each quest area and place down the beacons to complete this portion of the quest.

After placing her beacons, you can return to Zhiqiong to complete the first part of this quest and gain 30 Primogems. She will tell you to return tomorrow once the beacons have finished collecting their data.

Valor's Afterglow Day 2:

ashushane @lfrshlp I hope hoyoverse doesn't kill her Zhiqiong is one of my fave npcs like she's so cute but also stubborn and the way she drew herself on the map is justI hope hoyoverse doesn't kill her Zhiqiong is one of my fave npcs like she's so cute but also stubborn and the way she drew herself on the map is just 💓💕💓💕💓 I hope hoyoverse doesn't kill her https://t.co/2XX4F9tWFP

After the server's daily reset, you can return to the base camp in the Glowing Narrows to find that Zhiqiong is missing. You'll need to speak to Jinwu to continue the quest, and she is only a few feet away in the same base camp. She will explain that Zhiqiong has gone missing, and that she is worried about her health. She'll task you with locating the missing explorer and send you on your way. Finding Zhiqiong can be time consuming if you check each beacon location, but there is a quick trick to finishing this part of the quest.

Zhiqiong is in danger (Image via YouTube/ZaFrostPet)

Zhiqiong can be found at the beacon site south of Stony Halls, surrounded by Rifthounds. After defeating these foes, you can speak to her to bring her back to the base camp and reunite with Jinwu. After some scolding, Jinwu will make some soup to feed to Zhiqiong, and once you've given her the meal and read all the dialog, this portion of the quest will be completed, and you will get another 30 Primogems.

Valor's Afterglow Day 3:

For the final day of this Genshin Impact quest, you'll need to head back to the base camp in The Glowing Narrows one last time to speak to Jinwu. She will tell you that Zhiqiong has left on her own once more, and that you should go speak to Muning to find out more. Muning can be found near the Glaze Peak teleport waypoint, and once you discuss Zhiqiong with him, the quest will be completed for another 30 Primogems.

Zhiqiong's campsite for a final achievement:

Zhiqiong's campsite can be found here (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Once you've completed the last portion of this Genshin Impact quest, you can head to the southwest area of The Glowing Narrows to find Zhiqiong's final campsite. There is a letter here that she has written, along with a Frostglaze Crystal that she has left behind. Upon picking up the letter, you'll gain the Valor's Afterglow achievement, and you can speak to Jinwu again at the base camp to cap off this questline. This may take another daily reset to occur, so fans should keep an eye out.

This Genshin Impact questline is easy to complete, though fans will need to set some time aside to make sure they finish it.

