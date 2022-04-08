Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss enemy lineups and blessings (buffs) leaked

The layout of Genshin Impact 2.7's Spiral Abyss has been leaked, and it looks pretty tough. Players will need to prepare for a difficult battle as they take on the challenging gauntlet in pursuit of free Primogems.
The Spiral Abyss represents the end-game for most players, as they battle against the game's strongest foes to get the best times and tons of rewards.
Thanks to leaks, players can get an early look at the new enemies heading to the Spiral Abyss. This will help them prepare their teams in advance for the best chance at success.
Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: New Spiral Abyss rotation revealed
Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss looks to be a return to form for the game, bringing many of its strongest enemies into the gauntlet for players to defeat.
There are many incredibly tanky enemies here, including the Maguu Kenki and the Perpetual Mechanical Array. Players will have a tough time building the right teams to take them down.
Here's a list of what's to come in the next Spiral Abyss:
Floor 11:
Floor 11 appears to be using the classic Spiral Abyss strategy: having many enemies and keeping players on their toes as they try to defeat them all before time runs out. Here's a list of each chamber and half:
- Chamber 1 First Half:
- Stonehide Lawachurl
- Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl
- Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard
- Chamber 1 Second Half:
- Kairagi Dancing Thunder
- Nobushi: Jintouban
- Nobushi Hitsukeban
- Nobushi: Kikouban
- Treasure Hoarders - Crusher
- Treasure Hoarders - Seaman
- Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneer
- Treasure Hoarders: Hydro Potioneer
- Treasure Hoarders: Electro Potioneer
- Treasure Hoarders: Gravedigger
- Chamber 2 First Half:
- Cryo Abyss Mage
- Frostarm Lawachurl
- Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl
- Chamber 2 Second Half:
- Mirror Maiden
- Fatui Skirmisher: Electrohammer Vanguard
- Fatui Skirmisher: Hydrogunner Legionnaire
- Fatui Skirmisher: Pyroslinger Bracer
- Fatui Skirmisher: Anemoboxer Vanguard
- Chamber 3 First Half:
- Rockfond Rifthound
- Rockfond Rifthound Whelp
- Chamber 3 Second Half:
- Thunderhelm Lawachurl
- Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling
- Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling
Floor 12:
Floor 12 looks to bring many of the game's tankiest enemies to a single floor, and players will need plenty of burst damage to take them all out:
- Chamber 1 First Half:
- Geovishap
- Cryo Whopperflower
- Electro Whopperflower
- Chamber 1 Second Half:
- Ruin Grader
- Ruin Guard
- Chamber 2 First Half:
- Frostarm Lawachurl
- Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl
- Large Cryo Slime
- Chamber 2 Second Half:
- Maguu Kenki
- Chamber 3 First Half:
- Primordial Bathysmal Vishap
- Chamber 3 Second Half: Perpetual Mechanical Array
Spiral Abyss Blessings:
The new Blessings during this Spiral Abyss may point to the return of a certain 5-star Anemo swordsman who hasn't made an appearance in a while.
Kaedehara Kazuha would benefit greatly from this Swirl-focused Abyss buff, and this could mean he will be getting a rerun during Genshin Impact 2.7.
Here are the buffs:
- Blessing 1: After a character enters the field, they will receive a stacking ATK% Bonus effect every two seconds, with each stack increasing ATK by 20%. There is a max of three stacks, and when maximum stacks are reached, a charged attack will release a shockwave dealing massive damage to nearby enemies.
- Blessing 2: Every time a character triggers the Swirl reaction, the affect enemy will have their defense decreased by 12% for ten seconds, with a max of three stacks.
- Blessing 3: Every time a character on the field strikes an enemy with a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack, they will receive a stack of 12% increased damage to those strikes. This has a max of four stacks, lasting eight seconds, and each stack is counted independently.
- Floor 11's Leyline bonus increases Pyro DMG by 75%.
Genshin Impact 2.7's Spiral Abyss looks to bring some tough challenges to players, and they'll definitely want to prepare their strongest teams for it.