Genshin Impact 2.7 Spiral Abyss enemy lineups and blessings (buffs) leaked

The layout of Genshin Impact 2.7's Spiral Abyss has been leaked, and it looks pretty tough. Players will need to prepare for a difficult battle as they take on the challenging gauntlet in pursuit of free Primogems.

The Spiral Abyss represents the end-game for most players, as they battle against the game's strongest foes to get the best times and tons of rewards.

Thanks to leaks, players can get an early look at the new enemies heading to the Spiral Abyss. This will help them prepare their teams in advance for the best chance at success.

Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: New Spiral Abyss rotation revealed

Genshin Impact 2.6's Spiral Abyss looks to be a return to form for the game, bringing many of its strongest enemies into the gauntlet for players to defeat.

There are many incredibly tanky enemies here, including the Maguu Kenki and the Perpetual Mechanical Array. Players will have a tough time building the right teams to take them down.

Here's a list of what's to come in the next Spiral Abyss:

Floor 11:

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.7 Beta]



Abyss Lineups



Infographics with amounts of enemies + HP Values will come soon-ish.



F11 below, F12 in the reply [2.7 Beta]Abyss LineupsInfographics with amounts of enemies + HP Values will come soon-ish.F11 below, F12 in the reply https://t.co/mzaYJMDtSR

Floor 11 appears to be using the classic Spiral Abyss strategy: having many enemies and keeping players on their toes as they try to defeat them all before time runs out. Here's a list of each chamber and half:

Chamber 1 First Half:

Stonehide Lawachurl

Rock Shieldwall Mitachurl

Rock Shield Hilichurl Guard

Chamber 1 Second Half:

Kairagi Dancing Thunder

Nobushi: Jintouban

Nobushi Hitsukeban

Nobushi: Kikouban

Treasure Hoarders - Crusher

Treasure Hoarders - Seaman

Treasure Hoarders: Pyro Potioneer

Treasure Hoarders: Hydro Potioneer

Treasure Hoarders: Electro Potioneer

Treasure Hoarders: Gravedigger

Chamber 2 First Half:

Cryo Abyss Mage

Frostarm Lawachurl

Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl

Chamber 2 Second Half:

Mirror Maiden

Fatui Skirmisher: Electrohammer Vanguard

Fatui Skirmisher: Hydrogunner Legionnaire

Fatui Skirmisher: Pyroslinger Bracer

Fatui Skirmisher: Anemoboxer Vanguard

Chamber 3 First Half:

Rockfond Rifthound

Rockfond Rifthound Whelp

Chamber 3 Second Half:

Thunderhelm Lawachurl

Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling

Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling

Floor 12:

Floor 12 looks to bring many of the game's tankiest enemies to a single floor, and players will need plenty of burst damage to take them all out:

Chamber 1 First Half:

Geovishap

Cryo Whopperflower

Electro Whopperflower

Chamber 1 Second Half:

Ruin Grader

Ruin Guard

Abyssal @Abyssal_Thighs



YT Link will have music if you prefer that.

#GenshinImapct

youtu.be/g5cmSCNNP9s Took my hyper carry Lisa team to fight the abyss Maguu Kenki in 87s.YT Link will have music if you prefer that. Took my hyper carry Lisa team to fight the abyss Maguu Kenki in 87s. YT Link will have music if you prefer that.#GenshinImapct youtu.be/g5cmSCNNP9s https://t.co/hX4DED6SLl

Chamber 2 First Half:

Frostarm Lawachurl

Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl

Large Cryo Slime

Chamber 2 Second Half:

Maguu Kenki

linlin❄️ @karoruchan_ [ NEW MONSTERS ]



Enkanomiya is a home for ancient monsters, so in here you will meet:

1. Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap

2. Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames



(ini nama2nya dari honey ya)

[ NEW MONSTERS ]Enkanomiya is a home for ancient monsters, so in here you will meet:1. Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap2. Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames(ini nama2nya dari honey ya) https://t.co/t4QkCQtmmR

Chamber 3 First Half:

Primordial Bathysmal Vishap

Chamber 3 Second Half: Perpetual Mechanical Array

Spiral Abyss Blessings:

leave. @iHugTaru // leaks



swirl jadi blessing spiral abyss 2.7



swirl........

kazuha.........? // leaksswirl jadi blessing spiral abyss 2.7swirl........kazuha.........? https://t.co/ScRGPly7Rx

The new Blessings during this Spiral Abyss may point to the return of a certain 5-star Anemo swordsman who hasn't made an appearance in a while.

Kaedehara Kazuha would benefit greatly from this Swirl-focused Abyss buff, and this could mean he will be getting a rerun during Genshin Impact 2.7.

Here are the buffs:

Blessing 1: After a character enters the field, they will receive a stacking ATK% Bonus effect every two seconds, with each stack increasing ATK by 20%. There is a max of three stacks, and when maximum stacks are reached, a charged attack will release a shockwave dealing massive damage to nearby enemies.

Blessing 2: Every time a character triggers the Swirl reaction, the affect enemy will have their defense decreased by 12% for ten seconds, with a max of three stacks.

Blessing 3: Every time a character on the field strikes an enemy with a Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack, they will receive a stack of 12% increased damage to those strikes. This has a max of four stacks, lasting eight seconds, and each stack is counted independently.

Floor 11's Leyline bonus increases Pyro DMG by 75%.

Genshin Impact 2.7's Spiral Abyss looks to bring some tough challenges to players, and they'll definitely want to prepare their strongest teams for it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh