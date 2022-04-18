5 reasons why Ayaka is a must-pull unit in Genshin Impact 2.6

Genshin Impact will switch to the second phase in a few days, and Kamisato Ayaka will return to the character event banners. This is an excellent opportunity for players to summon one of the strongest DPS in the game.

Kamisato Ayaka is a Cryo DPS who can have a unique playstyle. Her abilities are primarily focused on dealing damage and buffing herself to deal the maximum amount of damage. Users who started playing Genshin Impact after the 2.1 patch update should use their Primogems to summon Ayaka.

Genshin Impact: Five amazing reasons to get Ayaka in 2.6, including unique alternate sprint

5) Unique alternate sprinting

Kamisato Ayaka has a unique alternate sprint, unlike other DPS characters on the roster. Her alternate sprint allows her to travel over water bodies and infuse her weapons with Cyro for a few seconds. Any normal attacks after exiting an alternate sprint will deal with Cryo DMG.

Though her alternate sprint does not have I-frames, it can still be used to dodge enemies while imbuing Cryo with normal attacks.

4) Can be paired with any Hydro character for Freeze teams

Hydro characters that have great synergy with Ayaka (Image via Genshin Impact)

Being a Cryo character, Kamisato Ayaka shines the best when added to Freeze teams. She can be paired with almost any support Hydro character to freeze on opponents.

Some of the best Hydro characters to pair up with Ayaka are:

Xingqiu

Mona

Kokomi

Freeze will allow Kamisato Ayaka to keep her opponents frozen and deal the maximum amount of damage through her Cryo-infused normal and abilities.

3) Highest Charged Attack multiplier

liam @cynosexual imagine using ayaka’s burst or charged attacks imagine using ayaka’s burst or charged attacks https://t.co/o9sZni45br

Kamisato Ayaka has one of the highest Charged Attack multipliers in Genshin Impact. At level 10, she can deal 326.9% damage through her Charged Attacks. When infused with Cryo through her unique alternate sprint, the damage output increases substantially.

With her ability to Cryo infusion, Kamisato Ayaka can utilize Melt for more damage or Freeze to keep the enemies in place while games are spamming charged attacks.

2) Easy-to-build Blizzard set

Blizzard Strayer - BiS for Ayaka (Image via Genshin Impact)

As Cryo DPS, Kamisato Ayaka is straightforward to build and is F2P friendly. Her best-in-slot artifact set is the 4-piece Blizzard Strayer set. With this set's 4pc effect, she wouldn't need much Crit rate from her weapon or artifact substats.

Since perma-freeze teams are her forte, she'll deal massive damage once users get tons of Crit damage on your Blizzard Strayer set. It is much easier to stack Crit DMG on Kamisato Ayaka than other DPS who also have Crit DMG as their ascension stat.

This is only possible because of her ability to use the Blizzard Strayer set.

1) One of the strongest Elemental Burst in-game

V i e n @DivinaVulpes__

Cdts: Dimbreath and Honey Impact (Voices or animation may change upon release) IM SOO EXCITED RN!! AYAKA'S ELEMENTAL BURST VOICE IN EN, JP, CN, KRCdts: Dimbreath and Honey Impact (Voices or animation may change upon release) IM SOO EXCITED RN!! #Ayaka AYAKA'S ELEMENTAL BURST VOICE IN EN, JP, CN, KR Cdts: Dimbreath and Honey Impact (Voices or animation may change upon release) IM SOO EXCITED RN!! #Ayaka https://t.co/jHQjTBZT98

Kamisato Ayaka has one of the strongest Elemental Burst damage in the game. Her multiplier adds up to 4104.56% in total at lvl 9.

The Bladstorm also has the ability to drag enemies, just like Diluc's burst, but it is much slower. Additionally, Bladestorm's speed reduces when it hits larger enemies, which is very effective against boss-level opponents.

