5 best team comps and artifact sets to build for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

The second half of Genshin Impact version 2.6 will bring back Ayaka. The five-star Cryo Sword user is one of the strongest characters in the game and is widely used in the Spiral Abyss as well.

Characters in Genshin Impact perform well only after players build them with the right artifacts and place them in teams that complement their playstyle. Ayaka is no exception, and here are some artifacts and team compositions that suit her best.

Best team compositions and artifacts for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Before jumping to teams, readers must note that the four-piece Blizzard Strayer is the best in slot artifact set for Ayaka in every situation. It is safe to say that she is a selfish unit who needs the 15% Cryo DMG buff from the 2-piece set and the additional 40% Crit Rate from the 4-piece set.

Genshin Impact players can only opt for a 2-piece Blizzard Strayer + 2-piece Glad/Noblesse Oblige if they do not have good artifacts to make a decent 4-piece Blizzard set.

1) Freeze comp

A standard Freeze-based team in Genshin Impact is based on a very simple strategy. Players freeze their enemies through Hydro and Cryo, rendering them incapable of fighting back.

For Ayaka, a suitable Freeze team should include another Cryo character that helps with energy, a Hydro character for Hydro application, and an Anemo unit like Sucrose or Kazuha who buffs Elemental damage.

Example - Ayaka, Shenhe, Mona, and Kazuha.

2) Ayaka, Shenhe, Kokomi, Kazuha

This is another famous Freeze team in Genshin Impact, in which Ayaka acts as the main damage dealer. Shenhe helps with Cryo energy particles and Cryo DMG bonus. Kokomi's constant Hydro application won't allow enemies to escape the Freeze effect.

Kazuha, as usual, shall help with crowd control and Elemental DMG buffs. The video embedded above showcases the ideal team rotation.

3) Ayaka, Rosaria, Kokomi, Kazuha

This team is slightly different from the one mentioned above. Instead of Shenhe, Rosaria will deal with Energy requirements so that Ayaka can constantly use her Elemental Burst. The four-star Cryo support unit also has a unique Elemental Skill that positions her right behind a nearby enemy.

The buffs, Hydro application, and healings provided by Kazuha and Kokomi will act similarly.

4) Ayaka, Shenhe, Diona, and Kazuha

This is an example of a Mono-Cryo team that does not have a Hydro character. This implies that the strategy is not to Freeze enemies but to simply deal a ton of Cryo DMG.

Mono Cryo teams are recommended against single targets. Even though Ayaka will lose 20% Crit Rate from 4-piece Blizzard Strayer owing to the lack of Freeze, she can still be an explosive DPS when paired with two or three Cryo units.

Ayaka is the main DPS, followed by Diona and Shenhe, who provide shields, healing, and Cryo DMG buffs. Kazuha is expected to increase the overall Elemental damage.

5) Ayaka, Shenhe, Rosaria, Jean

This is another Mono Cryo team where Diona is replaced by Rosaria to deal more damage. Genshin Impact players can either use Jean or C6 Sucrose because the latter can buff the Elemental DMG of the party.

Rosaria, Shenhe, and Ayaka are expected to deal constant damage to the single target. It is worth noting that Mono Cryo teams work best against single targets only. While facing a group of enemies, it is much better to rely on Freeze teams.

Teams based on Melt reactions haven't been included in this list since Ayaka's playstyle doesn't fit well with them. Players who are willing to unlock her can start farming her ascension materials ahead of her arrival in Genshin Impact version 2.6.

Edited by Danyal Arabi