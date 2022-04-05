List of ascension materials and talent books to farm for Ayaka in Genshin Impact 2.6

The phase-2 banners for Genshin Impact 2.6 will be arriving in 13 days and Kamisato Ayaka will return to feature banners. Kamisato Ayaka is scheduled to have a solo rerun during the second phase of the patch update. There is no doubt that there are a plethora of gamers who cannot wait to summon Kamisato Ayaka from her banner.

Kamisato Ayaka is a 5-star cryo character who can be considered one of the best DPS in Genshin Impact. She was first introduced in version 2.0, this implies that players can easily pre-farm all her ascension and talent materials in the current version of the game.

olive ᵕ̈ @noyaibas HELLO HELLOOOOO future ayaka havers here is a handy guide for her ascension and talent mats!!:D HELLO HELLOOOOO future ayaka havers here is a handy guide for her ascension and talent mats!!:D https://t.co/IPX1EJbjlb

This article will cover all the ascension materials and talent books required for Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact.

List of Ascension materials & Talent books including Sakura Blooms and others for Ayaka in Genshin Impact 2.6

Shivada Jade

calamari @cnokabaha I believe in shivada jade gemstone supremacy I believe in shivada jade gemstone supremacy https://t.co/W3cStZfS78

Players need to farm the following amount for Kamisato Ayaka ascension:

1 x Shivada Jade sliver

9 x Shivada Jade fragments

9 s Shivada Jade Chunks

6 x Shivada Jade Gems

These can be collected by fighting normal bosses such as Cryo Hypostasis, Cryo Regisvine, Perpetual Mechanical Array, Maguu Kenki, and Primo Geovishap.

Players can also use the crafting bench to craft these Shivada Jade Gems and other forms. These crafting benches can be found near the teleport waypoint inside every major city in Genshin Impact.

Perpetual Heart

Kamisato Ayaka will need 46 Perpetual Hearts from Perpetual Mechanical Array to max out her ascension levels. Players can also farm both Perpetual Heart and Shivada Jades' by defeating this boss, which can be found under the Jinren Island of Inazuma.

Sakura Blossoms

Players will be able to follow different farming routes to collect all the sakura blooms in Genshin Impact. A total of 75 Sakura Blooms can be collected in one go, then it will take two days to respawn to collect them again.

Kamisato Ayaka will need 168 Sakura Blooms to max out her ascension level to 90. Make sure to use an Electro catalyst such as Lisa or Yae Miko.

Handguards from Nobushi & Kairagi

Kamisato Ayaka will need old/kageuchi/famed handguards that are usually dropped by Nobushi and Kairagi for her ascension and leveling up talents. Players can collect a lot of these since Nobushi and Kairagi tend to move around in groups and can be found spread all across Inazuma.

For the Ascension level, Kamisato Ayaka will need:

18 x Old Handguards

30 x Kageuchi Handguards

36 Famed Handguards

To level up talent, Kamisato Ayaka will need:

18 x Old Handguards

66 x Kageuchi Handguards

93 Famed Handguards

Elegance Talent Books

Violet Court domain drop (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to farm Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Elegance from the Violet court location in Inazuma. To level up Kamisato Ayaka's talents, players will need the following amount to max out one talent:

3 x Teachings of Elegance

21 x Guide to Elegance

38 x Philosophies of Elegance

Players need to complete the Violet Court challenges on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays to obtain these talent books for Ayaka.

Bloodjade Branch

Kamisato Ayaka will need 18 Bloodjade Branches that can be farmed by defeating Azhdaha. Azdaha is a weekly boss from Beneath the Dragon-Queller trounce domain that is located in Liyue. Keep in mind, players will have to complete Zhongli's story quests to unlock this domain.

In the trounce domain, players can claim rewards once a week, making bloodjade branch farming very difficult. They need to start early if they want to have a better experience while leveling up Ayaka's talents in Genshin Impact.

