5 best Genshin Impact team comps to beat Spiral Abyss Floor 12 without Kazuha and Venti (V2.6)

Spiral Abyss single-handedly represents the end-game content in Genshin Impact. After successfully exploring all the regions, completing all the quests, and building their characters, players can look forward to clearing the Spiral Abyss to perfection.

Beating the Spiral Abyss is naturally not easy. While Floors 9 and 10 still seem beatable, Floors 11 and 12 require players to bring in proper teams with explosive DPS units, support units, shielders, and healers.

The 2.6 Spiral Abyss favors Anemo characters like Venti and Kazuha. The 11th Floor provides a 75% Anemo DMG bonus to the party, but the Leyline flow on the 12th floor is normal. Accordingly, players do not need to have Kazuha or Venti on their team to clear the final floor.

With that in mind, here are some great team compositions for players who do not own Kazuha or Venti.

Best Genshin Impact teams to clear the 2.6 Spiral Abyss

1) Raiden National team

The national team (Xingqiu, Bennett, Chongyun, and Xiangling) was already popular among players, and Raiden Shogun has turned out to be an ideal character for the fourth slot.

She is primarily used as a sub-DPS and battery in this team. While Xiangling's Elemental Burst is on cooldown, players can use Raiden's burst to deal a ton of Electro DMG.

Xingqiu will help in triggering reactions like Vaporize and Melt, while Bennett plays the role of a healer.

2) Xiangling, Bennett, Childe, Sucrose

Xiangling and Childe are two of the best damage dealing characters in Genshin Impact, and they've been used together in the Spiral Abyss for ages.

Bennett, as usual, is the healer in this team, and Sucrose acts as the replacement for Kazuha. Players who've unlocked her sixth constellation should definitely use her owing to the Elemental DMG bonus she provides.

Sucrose is a severely underrated unit. She is arguably not as good as Venti or Kazuha, but this should not stop players from using her abilities.

3) Ganyu, Sucrose, Diona, Mona

This is a team that is based on perma-freezing enemies. While Kazuha could have been a great addition, even without him, a properly built Ganyu can stomp any enemy easily. She is still one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact, and her Charged Attack damage is unbeatable.

Mona will help in applying Hydro to enemies, following which Ganyu and Diona can freeze them. Diona's additional role in this team is of a shielder. Sucrose buffs the Elemental DMG through her Elemental Burst and groups enemies together.

4) Xiao, Jean, Albedo, Zhongli

It is no surprise that Xiao and Jean are great characters for the Genshin Impact 2.6 Spiral Abyss. They belong to the Anemo element, and they do not rely on reactions to be effective.

The damage output of this team is surprisingly high even without reactions. The Geo resonance provided by the two Geo characters definitely helps in beating the enemies quickly.

Xiao is the main DPS here, followed by Jean as a healer/sub-DPS. Albedo will be another support who will help in boosting Xiao's damage. Last but not least, the Geo Archon shall provide party members with unbreakable shields.

5) Eula, Raiden Shogun, Kujou Sara, Diona

This is another team that won't become irrelevant in Genshin Impact for a long time. The characters complement each other perfectly, and the physical damage will be staggering.

The strategy is simple. Raiden Shogun and Eula will constantly trigger Superconduct and buff the latter's damage. Diona will act as a Cryo battery, while Raiden will act as the battery for the entire team.

Kujou Sara has primarily been added to buff Raiden Shogun's burst damage. It would be great if players have unlocked her sixth constellation as it solely focuses on supporting Electro units.

All in all, it is evident that Genshin Impact players don't need Kazuha or Venti to clear the 2.6 Spiral Abyss. The aforementioned team compositions are equally powerful. Players must also build their characters properly for the best results.

