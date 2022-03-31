"Yelan is the 5-star Xingqiu"- Genshin Impact fans react to upcoming character leaks

Genshin Impact 2.7 beta testing has revealed Yelan's kit recently. As it turns out, she is a five-star Hydro Bow user, but her playstyle is quite different from Childe's. Interestingly, she cannot switch stances and her damage mainly scales off the character's max HP.

Players have sky-scraping expectations from Yelan for several reasons. She's a mysterious character from Liyue, and Hydro is often called the most under-represented element in Genshin Impact.

Here's why the community is calling Yelan a five-star Xingqiu.

Similarities between Xingqiu and Yelan in Genshin Impact

Both Xingqiu and Yelan are characters from the Hydro element. Accordingly, players can use them to constantly apply Hydro and trigger reactions such as Vaporize and Melt.

Krys/ My, my, Captain Beidou @taeyeonsseulgi Yelan is so good omg i really hope Hoyo wouldnt nerf her along the way. I have been wanting a five star Xingqiu for so long Yelan is so good omg i really hope Hoyo wouldnt nerf her along the way. I have been wanting a five star Xingqiu for so long 😭

Xingqiu performs twin strikes with his Elemental Skill, and deals Hydro DMG. Moreover, the Rain Swords revolve around the active character and shatter when they take DMG.

On the flip side, Yelan is able to move a certain distance with her Elemental Skill and marks enemies along her path. After a certain amount of time, the marked enemies are hit with Hydro DMG.

Xingqiu's Elemental Burst is the main source of his Hydro DMG as the normal attacks of the active character are infused with rain sword attacks.

Similarly, Yelan's Elemental Burst deals AoE Hydro DMG and then turns the Normal Attacks of the active character into Hydro.

This is why both Yelan and Xingqiu can be considered off-field DPS/sub-DPS units and also explains why a majority of players are calling Yelan a five-star version of Xingqiu.

Another interesting reason why Yelan and Xingqiu are being shipped together is because of their oddly similar physical appearances. Both characters wear blue outfits and have similar hairstyles.

What to expect from Yelan in Genshin Impact version 2.5?

Even though Yelan's playstyle can be compared to Xingqiu, players must not assume that her damage output will be underwhelming. In fact, the early response towards her playstyle has been overwhelmingly positive.

Yelan's Elemental Skill and Burst DMG scales off her max HP and players can build her with massive HP for maximum damage. One of her passive talents can increase the damage dealt by the active character by 50%, which is enough to prove that she'll be much stronger than Xingqiu in a support role.

More clarity on Yelan's playstyle can be expected as Genshin Impact 2.7 beta testing progresses. Players can definitely evaluate her support capabilities, but her actual damage-dealing potential can only be judged after the character's release.

Edited by Atul S