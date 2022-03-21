5 best team comps for Venti in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's 2.6 update will see the return of Venti. Players will get another chance to summon the powerful 5-star support character, who can fit into some incredible teams.

Venti is an amazing choice for those who need an Anemo character for their Spiral Abyss teams.

Players will definitely want to give Venti a try if they haven't already, as he remains one of the game's best support characters.

5 of Venti's best teams in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact team-building can be challenging, but it is also one of the best ways for players to clear tough content. By building strong teams, players can easily take down powerful bosses, speed through the Spiral Abyss, and defeat the toughest challenges.

Venti can seamlessly fit into certain teams, thanks to his versatility and amazing support potential:

5) National Team

Venti is a great fit for Genshin Impact's powerful National Team. He offers incredible crowd control, which allows characters like Xiangling and Xingqiu to shine with their Elemental Bursts.

Venti can also provide Xiangling and Bennett with a ton of Energy if Pyro gets swirled into his Elemental Burst.

Players who don't have Raiden Shogun or Childe can give this version of the National Team a try.

4) Fireworks team

The Fireworks team utilizes the synergy between the Electro and Pyro elements to create the Overload reaction, which deals explosive AOE damage to enemies. This usually causes the enemies to go flying, making it much harder to eliminate them in the Spiral Abyss.

However, with Venti, all opponents can be grouped up in one place, causing them to take significantly more damage from the repeated explosions. This will also prevent them from flying around.

Players will want to use characters like Yoimiya for this comp, along with a reliable Electro applicator like Beidou or Fischl.

3) Kamisato Ayato team

Thanks to the way Kamisato Ayato's Elemental Burst works, it appears that Venti's Elemental Burst may have incredible synergy with his damaging raindrops.

Ayato's Burst seems to follow the same rules as Ganyu's Burst. This means enemies in Venti's whirlwind will take tons of successive hits instead of random hits over time. This can turn Ayato's Burst into an incredibly damaging rainstorm that can defeat foes in no time at all.

Players will definitely want to give this team a try when Ayato releases later this month during Genshin Impact 2.6.

2) Anemo Hypercarry

Venti is an amazing choice for Xiao-centric teams. He can provide Xiao with a massive amount of Energy and trap enemies in the Vigilant Yaksha's range, giving him a chance to dish out some damage.

Xiao is an Energy-hungry character, making Venti's addition to the team a very useful one.

Players who love using Xiao on their teams will want to make the Anemo Archon a permanent addition as well.

1) Morgana Team

Venti is a staple member of the Morgana team, one of Genshin Impact's strongest teams. Thanks to his ability to concentrate enemies in a single spot, Venti enables his teammates to deal an insane amount of damage and clear out foes in record time.

This synergy is mostly enabled by Ganyu's insane AOE damage potential. Without Ganyu, players will have a tough time making this team work. However, they can still attempt to do it with Ayaka Kamisato, who will appear again on the upcoming banner during the 2.6 update.

