Genshin Impact 2.6 Redeem Code for April 2022: Free 50 Primogems redemption guide

There is a new 50 Primogems giveaway in Genshin Impact 2.6, but there are only a limited number of keys left for Travelers to obtain. Players should know that they can only get one key per account; any duplicates won't work. The most important part of this giveaway is that it takes place on the Alienware Arena website.

Once a player is on the website, they should see a "Get key" option on the left side, underneath the Genshin Impact 2.6 promotional video. One can also see how many keys are left; as long as there's at least one key left, the player can get 50 Primogems from this Redeem Code.

Note: Travelers must be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to obtain this key.

How to get 50 Primogems from a Redeem Code giveaway for Genshin Impact 2.6

Click on "Get Key" (Image via miHoYo)

Once the player clicks on the "Get Key" button, they will be prompted to log in to the Alienware website. If they don't have an account yet, they should proceed to create one. Creating an account just requires the player to do the following:

Enter their email and birthday information

Go to their email to verify

Create a username and password

Enter other basic information (such as their first and last name and the country they live in)

Either way, the player will be taken back to the home page, where they can now click on "Get Key" to obtain the Redeem Code for Genshin Impact 2.6. They should copy what shows up in the top right (in a green text box) and post it into either the game or miHoYo's website to claim the prize.

Entering a Redeem Code

This Redeem Code only includes 50 Primogems as its reward (Image via miHoYo)

Alienware Arena will tell players how to enter this code for their 50 Primogems in Genshin Impact 2.6. The website only mentions how Travelers can enter the code via the game, although it should be noted that the website method works too.

Either way, entering it through the game is done through the following method:

Boot up the game. Bring up the Paimon Menu (the in-game pause where players can access characters, mail, etc.). Go to Settings (it's an icon that looks like a gear on the left side). Head to Account -> Redeem Now Paste the code here.

Go to the mail to see something similar to the image above, and collect the free 50 Primogems for this Genshin Impact 2.6 giveaway. Travelers should also know that MS7C3SV8DMZH is a recent code discovered on March 29, 2022, so they should enter that too for 60 Primogems and five Adventurer's Experience (if they haven't already).

Edited by Saman

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Redeem Code giveaways? Yes No 1 votes so far