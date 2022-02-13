How to delete Genshin Impact account permanently

There are a multitude of reasons why some players wish to permanently delete their Genshin Impact account.

Regardless of the player's motivation, the method of permanently deleting their Genshin Impact account remains the same. It can either be done through the website or an email, depending on the player's preferences.

Below will be a quick guide containing the relevant information.

Here is how Travelers can permanently delete their Genshin Impact account

One way to delete a player's miHoYo account (Image via miHoYo)

Travelers can delete their Genshin Impact account by doing the following:

Go to the official Genshin Impact website and then click on "Official Site." On the top right next to the yellow "Download" button will either be the player's username or "Log in." If the player isn't logged in, they should do so now. Afterward, click on the username and head to "Account." Go to "Account Security Devices." An option that states "Delete Account " will be on the bottom right." Click on it. Click on "Next." Select the appropriate verification method, and then click on "Send Code." Get the code and paste it into "Verification Code." Click on "Next." Click on "Okay."

That Genshin Impact account will be permanently removed within 30 days, provided that the player doesn't log in again within 30 days of sending this request.

Note: This is applicable for those who log in with their miHoYo account.

The old method

An example of an email (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are two email addresses that players can send an email to:

genshin_cm@mihoyo.com

genshin_cs@mihoyo.com

Travelers are recommended to create a draft that will include both of those emails. They should then do the following:

Put something in the subject line that makes it clear that one wishes to delete their Genshin Impact account. Under the body of the email, write why one wishes to delete their account along with some way to verify that the account belongs to the person sending the email. Send the email.

Note: This method is for players who log in with their miHoYo account. A PS4 and PS5 player have to get rid of their PSN account, which is undesirable for most players.

Minor notes

Players can't temporarily wipe out their account; it has to be permanent (Image via miHoYo)

Once an account is permanently wiped, players can never get it back. Hence, one should take extra care in deciding if they genuinely wish to lose access to it. The first method does include a 30-day grace period if one wishes to log in again, but it's not technically wiped out by that point.

Also Read Article Continues below

Travelers can always create a new miHoYo account afterward, should they desire.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Have you ever quit Genshin Impact, only to return to the game later on? Yes No 0 votes so far