Genshin Impact 2.6 redeem code for 60 Primogems (March 30)

Genshin Impact is out with its new 2.6 update, and fans are excited to experience the new content being added to the game. Unlike other patches, the 2.6 patch update has compensated players with 900 free Primogems.

Additionally, with the latest 2.6 update, a new redeem code has surfaced on the internet, giving players more free Primogems and other rewards. Redeem codes are an easy way to collect free Primogems. These are usually given out either during Special Program premieres, patch updates, or when a major occasion or milestone is achieved.

New redeem code in Genshin Impact for 60 Primogems (March 2022)

After watching several leaks and sneak peeks about the new 2.6 update, Genshin Impact has finally rolled out its new version update. There is a new redeem code that was also released with the version update today.

The new redeem code for the 2.6 update in March 2022 is MS7C3SV8DMZH. Redeeming this code will reward players with 60 free Primogems and five free Adventurer Experience books.

The latest update looks promising, and players will have tons of fun after receiving large amounts of Primogems. The newly unlocked region will also help players collect more Primogems, which they can either spend on the active banners of Ayato and Venti or save them for the upcoming banners such as Ayaka or any other future characters.

Genshin Impact 2.6: How to claim redeem codes

Genshin Impact players can use different methods to redeem codes to claim free Primogems and other rewards. Players can either log in to their accounts on their preferred platforms or use the official redemption site.

The official code redemption site (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem codes on Genshin Impact’s official site, players can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official redemption code site here.

Input the necessary details such as server and Character Nickname, and it will find your account from its database.

Type or paste your desired redeem code

A successful redemption will bring forth a dialogue box stating the code was successfully redeemed.

Similarly, players can use the in-game settings to claim the redeem code by following these simple steps:

First, log in to the game on your preferred platform.

Click on Paimon’s Menu located in the top left corner of the UI and select the settings option

Look for an Account setting and click on Redeem Code

Paste or type your desired redeem code

When the code is redeemed using either of the methods mentioned above, the rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mailbox. There is no expiration date on the free Primogems and rewards, so players can claim them at their convenience.

