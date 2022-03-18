Genshin Impact codes for March 2022: Redeem codes to get free Primogems

HoYoverse is holding another live stream for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 2.6. After approximately six weeks of events and reruns, the community is scheduled to have numerous occasions, a brand new location, and characters.

However, similar to other live streams, Primogems are a part of a small giveaway. The following article lists codes revealed with the recent v2.6 live stream.

Redemption codes for Genshin Impact in March 2022

With the ongoing Raiden banner, there seem to be plenty of players that are still looking to get constellations on their preferred units. However, be it for characters or weapons, any source of Primogems inside the game is welcomed by players worldwide.

The redemption codes that were revealed in the v2.6 live stream are as follows:

AB7CKBVQULE5: 100 Primogems and 10 Fine Enhancement Ores

3TPUKSV8C5X9: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit

UT7C2TD8C5ZD: 100 Primogems and 50000 Mora

How to redeem the codes via different platforms?

1) In-game settings

In-game settings menu (Image via Hoyoverse)

To redeem the Primogem code in the game, follow these steps:

Login and enter the game in any region. Click on the Paimon icon on the top-left corner or open the Paimon menu using your assigned key. Open 'Settings' inside the main menu. Head to the 'Account' tab located under the Language option. Open the option that says 'Redeem Now.' Type in the redeem code, or paste it in the white box. Click on the 'Exchange' button and look for Primogems inside the in-game email.

This method is the same across the Mobile, PlayStation, and PC platforms.

2) Official website

Code redemption official website (Image via HoYoverse)

As you might have guessed, code redemption in Genshin Impact isn't exclusive through in-game processes all the time. HoYoverse has another way of code redemption that can be found on their official website. The process is as follows:

Head to the code redemption official website by clicking here. Log in using the HoYoverse credentials for your account. Once you're in, the website will automatically input your location, name, and UID, which you can change. Type in or paste the code from which you want to get the gems. Click on 'Redeem' and check your email in-game for the Primogems.

Genshin Impact v2.6 is scheduled to go live on March 30.

