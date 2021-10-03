How to redeem Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream redemption codes for free Primogems

Redeem codes are precious in-game currency in Genshin Impact. Players can obtain Primogems by unlocking chests, completing quests, doing events, and clearing abyss. But, all of these methods can be tiring and challenging.

Redemption codes are probably the easiest way to obtain Primogems, especially for free-to-play players. During the Genshin Impact Version 2.2 Special Program, miHoYo shared three redeem codes for players.

Genshin Impact Version 2.2 Special Program redeem codes

Here are the three redeem codes shared during the Version 2.2 Special Program:

LBNDKG8XDTND - 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore NB6VKHQWVANZ - 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit BSNUJGQFUTPM - 100 Primogens and 50000 Mora

By redeeming these codes, players can instantly get 300 Primogems.

How to redeem Genshin Impact redeem codes

Follow these steps to redeem Genshin Impact redemption codes:

Launch Genshin Impact. After starting the game, go to Settings by clicking on the Paimon icon in the top left corner of the screen. In the Settings, go to Accounts and click on Redeem Code. Enter the redemption code and click on Exchange to redeem the code.

That's it. Players can repeat the same steps for other Genshin Impact redemption codes and get rewards. Those who don't have access to their Genshin Impact ID can redeem codes using miHoYo's official website.

Follow these steps to redeem redemption codes using miHoYo's official website:

Go to miHoYo's official webpage for redeeming codes. Click here to visit. Log in using HoyoLab account. Select Server and Character Nickname. Enter Redemption code and click on "Redeem" to redeem the code.

After redeeming all three codes, players can go to their mailbox to collect 300 Primogems, 50000 mora, ten weapon enhancement ores, and five hero's wit.

What are Primogems?

Primogems are among the rarest resources in Genshin Impact. To get new characters and weapons in Genshin Impact, players will have to collect primogems in their journey through Tevyat.

Before an update, miHoYo hosts a live stream to showcase upcoming game content. During the live stream, miHoYo also shares three redeem codes for players to get Primogems easily.

In Genshin Impact Version 2.2 Special Program, miHoYo revealed new areas, upcoming events, character banners, weapon banners, redeem codes, and more. While all content will arrive with the 2.2 update, players can use redemption codes to get primogems and other rewards.

