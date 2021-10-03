Genshin Impact redeem codes for today (3rd October 2021): How to get free Primogems

Genshin impact fans are thrilled about the new update as it promises exciting events in the game. Childe and Hu Tao fans can rejoice because of their rerun banners in version 2.2. Thoma, a Pyro polearm-wielding character, will also be included in this update. Moreover, the sixth and final island of Inazuma is finally available and players can finally collect the remaining Electroculus.

Every special program teases players with the upcoming quests and events that players will experience throughout the new update of Genshin Impact. Of course, a live stream also means three redeemable codes that yield Primogems for in-game gacha.

Three new Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream redemption codes to redeem free Primogems in October 2021

A redemption code in version 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

As always, the live stream always includes Primogems codes to redeem. For the Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream, you can redeem these codes:

LBNDKG8XDTND: 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement

NB6VKHQWVANZ: 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s Wits

BSNUJGQFUTPM: 100 Primogems + 50k Mora

You are advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible because they are time-limited. 300 Primogems is a decent amount, so it should not be missed.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

After getting the codes, you have to redeem them to get the reward. To do so, there are two methods you can follow. The first method can be done in-game, while the second method involves the official Genshin Impact redemption page.

To redeem the codes in-game, you can copy the codes above, then follow these simple steps:

The redemption screen (Image via miHoYo)

Open the Paimon Menu by clicking on the top-left Paimon logo. PC players can utilize the "Esc" button as a shortcut

Click "Settings" on the bottom of the Menu

Find the "Account" tab on the panel on the left

Press "Redeem Code" or "Redeem Now" button

Paste the code, then click "Exchange"

Check the in-game mail to claim the reward

If you can't login into the game right now, then you can redeem the codes via the official webpage.

How to redeem the codes (Image via miHoYo)

Steps to redeem codes via the Genshin Impact website:

Also Read

Open the Genshin Impact official code redemption page on a browser

Login to the desired miHoYo account

Select the correct server

Paste the code in the "Redemption Code" box

Click "Redeem" button to use the promo code

Claim the reward via the mail function in-game

Genshin Impact 2.2 is shaping up to be an action-packed update for fans.

Edited by Danyal Arabi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far