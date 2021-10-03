Genshin Impact redeem codes for today (3rd October 2021): How to get free Primogems

Genshin impact fans are thrilled about the new update as it promises exciting events in the game. Childe and Hu Tao fans can rejoice because of their rerun banners in version 2.2. Thoma, a Pyro polearm-wielding character, will also be included in this update. Moreover, the sixth and final island of Inazuma is finally available and players can finally collect the remaining Electroculus.
Every special program teases players with the upcoming quests and events that players will experience throughout the new update of Genshin Impact. Of course, a live stream also means three redeemable codes that yield Primogems for in-game gacha.
Three new Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream redemption codes to redeem free Primogems in October 2021
As always, the live stream always includes Primogems codes to redeem. For the Genshin Impact 2.2 live stream, you can redeem these codes:
- LBNDKG8XDTND: 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement
- NB6VKHQWVANZ: 100 Primogems + 5 Hero’s Wits
- BSNUJGQFUTPM: 100 Primogems + 50k Mora
You are advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible because they are time-limited. 300 Primogems is a decent amount, so it should not be missed.
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact
After getting the codes, you have to redeem them to get the reward. To do so, there are two methods you can follow. The first method can be done in-game, while the second method involves the official Genshin Impact redemption page.
To redeem the codes in-game, you can copy the codes above, then follow these simple steps:
Open the Paimon Menu by clicking on the top-left Paimon logo. PC players can utilize the "Esc" button as a shortcut
- Click "Settings" on the bottom of the Menu
- Find the "Account" tab on the panel on the left
- Press "Redeem Code" or "Redeem Now" button
- Paste the code, then click "Exchange"
- Check the in-game mail to claim the reward
If you can't login into the game right now, then you can redeem the codes via the official webpage.
Steps to redeem codes via the Genshin Impact website:
- Open the Genshin Impact official code redemption page on a browser
- Login to the desired miHoYo account
- Select the correct server
- Paste the code in the "Redemption Code" box
- Click "Redeem" button to use the promo code
- Claim the reward via the mail function in-game
Genshin Impact 2.2 is shaping up to be an action-packed update for fans.