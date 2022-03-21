5 reasons to pull for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players are excited after the confirmation of Ayaka returning to featured banners in the new 2.6 update. The 2.6 Special Program revealed that Kamisato Ayaka would have a solo rerun in the second half of the update. This will be Ayaka’s first rerun, and players should definitely summon her in 2.6.

She has certainly lived up to the community’s expectations since her release, and many fans have already seen her perform on Spiral Abyss as one of the best DPS characters in Genshin Impact. Here are five reasons why players should pull for Kamisato Ayaka in the upcoming banner rerun.

Genshin Impact 2.6: 5 reasons to pull for Ayaka, including F2P friendly and others

5) One of the best alternative sprints

Kamisato Ayaka does not have the same sprint dash as other characters in Genshin Impact. She has a unique alternative sprint, just like Mona. But Unlike Mona, Ayaka’s alternative sprint is one of the best sprints in Genshin Impact. She can use her alternative sprint to travel on water surfaces and apply cryo to enemies when she exits out of her sprint.

Additionally, when she exits out of her alternative sprint, she can imbue her sword with Cryo for the next five seconds. This allows Ayaka to constantly stay on the offensive and deal massive Cryo damage to the opponents.

4) Strong against Electro, Hydro, and Pyro enemies

Being a Cryo damage dealer, Kamisato Ayaka has a natural advantage over certain elemental opponents. To start off, Ayaka is great at breaking Abyss Mages and Abyss Herald shields of Electro, Hydro, and Pyro elements. Her alternative sprint helps her deal with constant Cryo application to break the shield quickly.

Apart from breaking shields, Ayaka is effective against opponents who are naturally infused with Electro, Hydro, and Pyro elements. This includes enemies such as:

Rifthounds (Electro)

Hypostasis (Electro, Hydro, Pyro)

Specters (Electro, Hydro, Pyro)

3) Versatile Playstyle and Composition

Various team compositions for Ayaka (Image via Genshin Impact)

Despite having a unique alternative sprint, Kamisato Ayaka has a fairly simple playstyle that players can quickly learn and execute. Her abilities also have short cast times, making her viable for quick swap playstyles and compositions as well.

As a Cryo DPS in Genshin Impact, Kamisato Ayaka can shine the most when put in mono-freeze teams or perma-freeze teams. She is a great alternative to Ganyu to create a more updated Morgana lineup. There are many prospective characters that Kamisato Ayaka has great synergy with as a support:

Xingqiu - Xingqiu’s Rain Swords and Cryo imbued sword attacks from Ayaka’s alternative sprint are a deadly combination for rapidly freezing enemies.

Mona - Applying Mona’s elemental burst on frozen enemies only provides damage buff to Ayaka’s attack but also extends the omen duration, which increases the overall DPS of the freeze teams.

Kokomi - With her, elemental skill and her normal attacks are not considered blunt. In other words, they cannot break free enemies when they are frozen. This greatly helps Ayaka extend enemies' frozen state for longer to dish out damage freely.

2) Free-to-Play friendly

Ayaka character menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Cryo characters have one of the artifact sets in Genshin Impact called the Blizzard Strayer. This artifact set helps players to entirely focus on Crit damage since the bonus effect provides an additional Crit-rate to the character equipping it.

A combination of Blizzard Strayer and Cryo resonance completely takes care of the character’s need for crit-rate. Being a cryo character, Ayaka can completely take advantage of this, which makes her very easy to build.

Her weapon choices are limited, but fortunately, one of her best weapons is a craftable weapon called Amenoma Kageuchi. Players can find the blueprint of this weapon from one of the Inazuma world quests called “The Farmer’s Treasure.” This makes her build very F2P friendly in Genshin Impact.

1) Huge burst potential

Kamisato Ayaka focuses mainly on her charged attacks and her elemental burst to deal maximum damage to enemies. Unlike some characters in Genshin Impact, her elemental burst doesn't one-shot opponents.

Instead, her elemental burst will constantly deal huge Cryo damage to enemies caught in it before exploding to deal further AoE damage.

At level 10, her elemental burst does a whopping 202% damage per slash on her elemental burst and a 303% damage in the AoE explosion of Ayaka’s burst.

