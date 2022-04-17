Genshin Impact 2.7 update likely to be delayed, official event schedule hints at more details

Genshin Impact 2.7 should have launched on May 11, 2022, but the official event schedule released earlier this week tells a different story. The May 11, 2022 estimate is based on two main factors:

Ayaka's banner ends on May 10, 2022

Recent Version Updates have always lasted for 42 days, and May 11, 2022, is 42 days after the 2.6 update (March 30, 2022)

The second wave of banners typically ends when the next Version Update goes live or the day before. Hence, May 11, 2022, seemed like a solid choice that most Travelers predicted to be the date of Genshin Impact 2.7 for months.

However, that date (and all subsequent Version Updates) have been thrown out the window based on the official event schedule for the second half of Version 2.6.

Genshin Impact 2.7 will probably get delayed based on official event schedule information

This tweet contains some various details about:

Ayaka's banner

The next weapon banner

Various events

Spices From the West was notably absent from this lineup despite the initial advertisements for it in the 2.6 livestream. Serenitea Pot maintenance has no known end date, so that makes sense as to why Spices From the West is absent. Thankfully, miHoYo was kind enough to offer a replacement in the form of Marvelous Merchandise.

However, the event has a particularly interesting end date.

Marvelous Merchandise's end date

Look at the date duration (Image via miHoYo)

The event itself is nothing special, but take a gander at the "Event Duration" portion. It states that its duration is May 6, 2022, to May 13, 2022. The latter date comes two days after Genshin Impact 2.7 was supposed to go live based on past precedence. Events don't normally last an extra few days into the next Version Update.

More often than not, they end on the day of the next update. Whether this means that Genshin Impact 2.7 is scheduled for May 13, 2022, or not is too early to tell. However, no banner has been revealed for this time.

Ayaka's banner ends on May 10, 2022 (Image via miHoYo)

Assuming that Marvelous Merchandise doesn't go into Genshin Impact 2.7, then that means there will be no unique character banner from May 10 to May 13. That's a longer time period than what has previously happened in this game, making it seem rather strange.

Possible reason for this delay

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Mistsplitter Waiting Room) @SaveYourPrimos [RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.



Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first. [RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Mistsplitter Waiting Room) @SaveYourPrimos The lockdown scenario in Shanghai is really, really horrible right now. We politely ask to show respect when discussing the topic and/or how it affects the game's current development timeline. The lockdown scenario in Shanghai is really, really horrible right now. We politely ask to show respect when discussing the topic and/or how it affects the game's current development timeline.

The most commonly speculated reason for Genshin Impact 2.7 being delayed is due to COVID-19. Its headquarters are in Shanghai, and there isn't anything else ongoing over there that gamers would be privy to regarding any other possible reasons. Given that it's a real-life event, there is no telling on how it will affect the game's timeline.

If it causes the next version update to be delayed past May 13, 2022, hopefully, Travelers will be polite and understand that it's out of miHoYo's control. It's vital to note that miHoYo has not officially commented on this situation regarding when the next Version Update is scheduled to happen.

