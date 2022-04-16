Genshin Impact 2.7 update could get delayed, Xiao rerun expected in May 2022

The timely release of Genshin Impact version 2.7 is still under a cloud of suspicion. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai has been horrible for the masses, which also includes the developers at HoYoverse.

Genshin Impact players are currently experiencing version 2.6, where Ayato's banner and the Hues of the Violet Garden event are live. The 2.7 update is expected to bring in Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, but the community is worried about the new content getting delayed by a few weeks.

Here's why HoYoverse might release a filler banner ahead of Genshin Impact version 2.7.

Rumors suggest Genshin Impact will release a short filler banner owing to delay in releasing 2.7

The hype for the 2.7 update is unreal, owing to several reasons. Players will not only get their hands on two new characters, but they will also get closer to the release of Sumeru in patch 3.0.

There are rumors that a delay in the release of the 2.7 update will compel the developers to release a filler banner. This could be for a five-star character from the standard banner like Keqing or Diluc, but leaks tell a different story.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Mistsplitter Waiting Room) @SaveYourPrimos [RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.



There's a possibility that the developers will extend the 2.6 update with Arataki Itto and Xiao rerun banners. Thereafter, the 2.7 update might only be available for 21 days with a banner featuring Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

There's a possibility that the developers will extend the 2.6 update with Arataki Itto and Xiao rerun banners. Thereafter, the 2.7 update might only be available for 21 days with a banner featuring Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.

Xiao to be one of the main characters in Genshin Impact version 2.7 event quest

Prominent leaker and dataminer Blank recently revealed that Xiao will play an important role in the upcoming event quest in patch 2.7. The Yaksha will also be accompanied by Yelan, Kuki Shinobu, Yanfei, and Arataki Itto.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK



Xiao will be one of the main characters in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7



#原神 #Genshin // Event Quest Spoiler //Xiao will be one of the main characters in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7 #Genshin Impact // Event Quest Spoiler //Xiao will be one of the main characters in the new Perilous Trail Chapter Storyline for Version 2.7#原神 #Genshin #GenshinImpact https://t.co/cK1X8uQir4

It makes sense for Yelan and Kuki Shinobu to be major characters in the quest as their banners are confirmed to arrive in the next update. Both Arataki Itto and Yanfei are closely associated with Kuki Shinobu, which explains why they will be featured in the quest as well.

BLANK  @genshinBLANK His involvement in the story doesn't mean he will 100% have a re-run in the upcoming version banners. His involvement in the story doesn't mean he will 100% have a re-run in the upcoming version banners.

However, Xiao's inclusion in the upcoming quest is undoubtedly interesting. Rerun banners are usually released for protagonists in the ongoing storyline. While Blank believes that Xiao's rerun banner in patch 2.7 isn't official, Ubatcha talked about the possibility of the same in March.

Hence, it would be reasonable for Xiao to return either in a filler banner during 2.6 or a separate rerun banner in 2.7. Travelers who have been waiting for Kazuha will be disheartened to learn this, but the information above is purely based on speculation and should be taken with a grain of salt.

