Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Kuki Shinobu's kit and abilities explained

Genshin Impact has already revealed two new characters, Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, who will make an appearance on the event-wish banners in the 2.7 patch update. Kuki Shinobu is going to be the latest four-star character after Yunjin. The 2.7 beta leaks have revealed quite a lot of information about her kit and abilities.

Based on the beta, it appears that Kuki Shinobu will be a new Electro character who uses a sword. The Deputy leader of Arataki Gang is said to be Genshin Impact’s first Electro healer. This can cause huge changes in meta teams if her abilities turn out to be as great as they are on paper.

This article will discuss Kuki Shinobu’s kit and abilities that were revealed in Genshin Impact 2.7 Beta.

Kuki Shinobu's Elemental Skill & Burst explained in Genshin Impact

HoYoverse has yet to confirm when Kuki Shinobu will drop the feature banners in the upcoming patch updates. However, recent leaks suggest a rerun of Arataki Itto in the second half of the 2.7 patch. Hence, players can expect to see Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu in the same banner in the Genshin Impact 2.7 patch update.

Dimbreath and other leakers have revealed all the information about Kuki Shinobu, from her base stats to her abilities and her constellations. Keep in mind that the stats and descriptions of these abilities are subject to change.

Elemental Skill - Sanctifying Ring

According to the leaks, her Elemental Skill is called the Sanctifying Ring. Kuki Shinobu sacrifices 30% of her health to cast a Grass Ring of Sanctification, dealing Electro DMG to nearby enemies.

The Grass Ring of Sanctification will follow the active character and deal Electro damage to nearby enemies every 1.5 seconds and also restores the health of the active character based on Kuki Shinobu’s max health.

The casting of Elemental Skill can only bring Kuki Shinobu to 20% of her Max HP. The skill has a duration of 12 seconds and downtime of 3 seconds. Hence, players can keep her Elemental Skill 90% of the time to keep healing the active characters on the field.

Elemental Burst - Goei Narukami Kariyama Rite

When her Elemental Burst is cast, Kuki Shinobu stabs her blade into the ground to deal continuous Electro damage to opponents within its AoE. The damage dealt is based on Kuki Shinobu’s maximum health.

While Kuki Shinobu's health is less than 50% and her burst is cast, the barrier created during her Elemental Burst will last for five seconds instead of two seconds.

This is everything currently known about Kuki Shinobu's abilities and her kit from the 2.7 beta leaks. It is still too early to predict whether she will live up to the hype. The kit looks decent so far, and players have been pleading for an Electro healer for a while now. Hopefully, HoYoverse can satisfy the community's expectations in Genshin Impact 2.7.

