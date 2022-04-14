Genshin Impact 2.6 Teapot event uncertain after officials announce new event schedule

miHoYo recently announced some news about the second phase of Genshin Impact 2.6's events. However, a certain Teapot event was missing.

This missing Teapot event is known as Spices From the West, and it's the only event that doesn't have a definitive release date yet.

Every other event that was advertised for this update is confirmed to be happening (or are already live). Spices From the West was planned to be an event that would help a woman from Sumeru make some spices. Players would be able to invite characters over to taste-test some food.

However, the Serenitea Pot is still under maintenance.

Genshin Impact 2.6's Teapot event is nowhere to be seen in the new event schedule

"Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase II

The above tweet covers all of the upcoming events in the second phase of Genshin Impact 2.6. It has important details for:

Ayaka's rerun

The upcoming weapon banner

When the next events start, and some brief information about them

Spices From the West is noticeably missing from this announcement. If players bother to check out the hoYoVerse article, they will see that Marvelous Merchandise will be here instead.

Marvelous Merchandise wasn't initially announced for Genshin Impact 2.6, but it seems to be a substitute for the now missing Spices From the West.

The new event begins at 10:00 on May 6, 2022, and will end at 3:59 on May 13, 2022. It's an old event that has had several reruns already, so Travelers should be familiar with its core concept.

Naturally, several gamers are wondering what happened to what was supposed to be a Teapot event.

However, the event involved the currently unusable Serenitea Pot, so it's understandable why miHoYo seemingly replaced it with Marvelous Merchandise. There is no announced date on when Spices From the West will return (if it ever does).

It's not known when maintenance will finish, but it will seemingly not happen by early May, given that is when Marvelous Merchandise begins.

Spices From the West

Astute Travelers will remember that the Spices From the West event was discussed for a few minutes during the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream. In fact, it is first talked about around the 25:26 mark in the above YouTube video.

The rewards would've included the standard:

Primogems

Mora

Character EXP Materials

Weapon Ascension Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

However, players would've also had the opportunity to invite characters over to their Serenitea Pot and feed them some Fragrant Dishes to boost their Companionship EXP. These characters would have different personal preferences that would've affected this feature.

Serenitea Pot will be down for maintenance from 03/30/2022 6:00 (UTC+8) (Starting from Genshin Impact's Version 2.6 update) [Indefinite end time]

〓Maintenance Compensation〓

Primogems ×300

Realm Currency ×5000

It would've been a cooking-based event, which would've been more interactive than Marvelous Merchandise. At the very least, players will get 300 Primogems and 5,000 Realm Currency as compensation.

Unfortunately, it seems as though the Teapot event is scrapped for Genshin Impact 2.6, and players will have to wait until miHoYo releases more news on the subject.

