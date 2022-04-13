Genshin Impact 2.6 phase 2 events schedule: Vibro-Crystal Research and other release dates

Genshin Impact 2.6 will enter its second phase in the upcoming week, and new events will be released inside the game. With the arrival of phase 2, players will also get a chance to wish on new banners that will drop in the second phase.

These upcoming events were earlier teased in the 2.6 Special Program. However, Genshin Impact officials recently made an official announcement about these events and upcoming banners. The upcoming content that will be featured in phase 2 of the 2.6 patch update is:

Event Wish “The Heron’s Court” - Kamisato Ayaka Banner

Event Wish “Epitome Invocation” - Weapon Banner

Vibro-Crystal Research event

Ley Line Overflow event

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



There are many new upcoming events in the near future, let's take a look~



"Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase II
There are many new upcoming events in the near future, let's take a look~

Here's everything known about the Vibro-Crystal Research event and others in Genshin Impact.

Everything about Vibro-Crystal Research & other Genshin Impact events

Vibro-Crystal Research event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

HoYoverse's recent post shows that the Vibro-Crystal Research event will drop in-game on April 21, 2022. The event will last for 14 days and will end on May 15, 2022.

During the event, players will have to help a researcher from Fontaine. Fontaine researchers have come to Liyue to study the harmonic motion between gems, also called Vibro-Crystals.

There are certain eligibility criteria for players to participate in this event. Take a look at the criteria and complete them to participate in the Vibro-Crystal Research event:

Adventure Rank should be 28 or above

Complete “Rite of Parting” of Archon Quest “Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches”

The event will introduce two different types of Vibro-Crystals:

Transmitter Crystals

Receiver Crystals

Players will have to complete various challenges during this event. Here, they can connect the Transmitter and Receiver crystals to take advantage of the effects of completing the challenges. Completing these challenges will offer rewards from free Primogems to Hero’s Wit and more.

Transmitter Crystals can control how players trigger buffs. These are some of the Transmitter Crystal triggers:

When a character deals damage to opponents with an Elemental Burst

When a character uses an Elemental Skill

When a character comes to the field

Receiver Crystals trigger the buff when Travelers meet certain conditions. These are the buffs the Receiver Crystals can provide:

Elemental Burst damage increases by 40%/60%/70%, respectively, depending on the number of stacks gained.

Elemental Mastery increases by 80/120/140, respectively, depending on the number of stacks gained.

Energy Recharge increases by 50%/75%/87.5%, respectively, depending on the number of stacks gained.

Ley Line Overflow (Image via Genshin Impact)

Another event called “Ley Line Overflow” will drop one week after the release of the Vibro-Crystal Research event. During “Ley Line Overflow,” when players complete the Blossom of Wealth or Revelation challenge, they can consume original resin to receive double the rewards. The Ley Line Overflow will last for a week and will end alongside the Vibro-Crystal Research event.

