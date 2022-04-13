Genshin Impact 2.6 Phase 2 banners: Ayaka banner 4-stars and release date revealed

Genshin Impact 2.6 will enter its second phase in the upcoming week, and the official banner of Kamisato Ayaka has been released.

Kamisato Ayaka’s banner, also known as The Heron's Court, will arrive on the event wish page on April 19, 2022, at 18:00 hours. This is the official date and time that Genshin Impact officials have shared. As already mentioned in the 2.6 Special Program, Kamisato Ayaka will have a solo rerun in phase 2.

Here is everything players need to know about the phase 2 banners, including Ayaka and the four-star characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Everything about Phase 2 Banners

Kamisato Ayaka’s banner “The Heron's Court” will include the following:

Kamisato Ayaka (5-Star)

Razor (4-Star)

Sayu (4-Star)

Rosaria (4-Star)

Ayaka is one of the best Cryo DPS characters on the Genshin Impact roster. She has a different playstyle than other characters due to her special alternate sprint that allows her to infuse her sword with Cryo to deal with Cryo damage in her Normal and Charged attacks.

The Elemental Skill and Bursts of Kamisato Ayaka also have high multipliers allowing her to deal extremely large amounts of damage to opponents. Ayaka is a staple character to pick from when creating Freeze teams.

Speaking of Freeze teams, players always need another Cryo character to perform as a battery for the main Cryo damage dealer. The second Cryo character can also fill the role of sub-DPS while the main damage dealer’s abilities are on cooldown.

Hence, it is no surprise to see Rosaria on this banner. Rosaria is an excellent Cryo character who can generate sufficient particles with her skills and bursts. Her Elemental Burst also has good multipliers to deal massive damage. This Elemental Burst also increases the Crit-rate of all party members excluding her, making Rosaria a must-pick if players have enough resources to invest in her.

Sayu & Razor in phase 2 banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Apart from Rosaria, Sayu and Razor will also appear on the banner. Razor works well with Cryo characters to trigger superconduct that reduces the physical resistance of opponents, allowing players to deal massive physical damage.

On the other hand, Sayu can shred an opponent’s elemental resistance if equipped with a 4-piece set of Viridescent Verener. She also has Elemental Skills and Burst that are unique to Anemo characters as she relies on current ATK to provide healing in her Burst.

According to HoYoverse's recent uploads, it has been found that the phase 2 banner will be available from April 19 to May 10, 2022. The banners will drop at 1800 hours on April 19, 2022. Players who want to summon Kamisato Ayaka should start farming for her ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Danyal Arabi