List of Genshin Impact 2.6 events and major rewards revealed in Special Program

Genshin Impact 2.6 will launch worldwide on March 30, 2022, and Travelers can look forward to several memorable events. The rewards are generally the same standard items that players can expect, but a few standout items are worth discussing. The exact quantities of every reward were not revealed by miHoYo in the recent Special Program, but players still have an idea of what they will get.
The main event of Genshin Impact 2.6 is Hues of the Violet Garden, which features four parts:
- The Moon and Stars Inscribe
- Theater Mechanicus
- Clash of Lone Blades
- The Floral Courtyard
Other Genshin Impact 2.6 events include:
- Spices From the West
- Vibro-Crystal Research
- Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens
- Ley Line Overflow
Genshin Impact 2.6 events and what Travelers currently know about their rewards
Every recent version update has featured a free 4-star character in their biggest event. Genshin Impact 2.6 continues this tradition by offering a free copy of Xingqiu in Hues of the Violet Garden. Based on what was stated in the livestream and what's known via leaks, Travelers must complete all four sub-events to get him.
Another major reward for Hues of the Violet Garden is the Crown of Insight. It wasn't specified how players would get their free copy, but it's worth mentioning that this is the only event shown to feature this item in this update.
Crown of Insights are needed to max out a character's Talent, so Travelers should try to obtain it (especially since it's so rare to obtain). Leaks also state that Travelers will get 680 Primogems by completing all four parts of Hues of the Violet Garden.
There aren't any leaks on Spices from the West regarding specific quantities. Still, Travelers know that they can get:
- Primogems
- Mora
- Character EXP Materials
- Weapon Ascension Materials
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
Travelers can also prepare Fragrant Dishes for their companions in the Serenitea Pot to gain Companionship EXP.
Vibro-Crystal Research has been leaked to award players the following items:
- Primogems
- Mora
- Character EXP Materials
- Weapon Ascension Materials
- Mystic Enhancement Ore
Specific quantities have not been leaked yet.
Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens was only shown to give players Primogems, Mora, and Hero's Wits in the Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream. However, some leaks reveal that players can get 420 Primogems from it.
They will get 30 Primogems, 20,000 Mora, and 2 Hero's Wits per photograph, and Travelers can take up to 14 images. This means that the full rewards are:
- 420 Primogems
- 280,000 Mora
- 28 Hero's Wits
Ley Line Overflow is the final topic to discuss for Genshin Impact 2.6. It's been run three times beforehand, allowing Travelers to get double the rewards from Blossoms of Wealth and Revelation up to three times a day. Travelers can presume that the same will happen in the next version update based on past precedence for the previous three Ley Line Overflows.
Specific dates haven't been stated for Genshin Impact 2.6's events, but Travelers should know that the version update will come out on March 30, 2022.
