Rumors suggest Genshin Impact 2.7 might get delayed by a few weeks due to COVID situation in China

The recent COVID outbreak in China might lead to Genshin Impact delaying the 2.7 update. The developer, HoYoverse, is a Chinese company based in Shanghai.
Currently, the COVID situation in Shanghai seems to be uncontrollable, and the cases are rising at an unprecedented rate. Residents are naturally distressed owing to food shortages and scarcity of medicines and other daily needs.
This article will explain how deteriorating conditions in Shanghai might affect Genshin Impact's fixed update cycle.
Genshin Impact unexpectedly brings back Marvelous Merchandise event instead of teapot event
Rumors regarding Genshin Impact delaying version 2.7 surfaced soon after the official 2.6 events preview announcement for phase 2. The Spices from the West event was showcased during the 2.6 Special Program, and fans of the Serenitea Pot were eager to play it.
As it turns out, Spices from the West won't be available during the second phase of patch 2.6. This is obviously because the Teapot realm is still under maintenance, and developers haven't been able to complete the process.
According to a post on the Genshin Leaks channel on Telegram, Shanghai is currently in lockdown, and there are no employees working in the HoYoverse office. Consequently, the Teapot Real maintenance has been delayed.
Another interesting detail has been noted by players who went to the official HoYoverse article related to the events in the second phase of patch 2.6. It claims that the Marvelous Merchandise event will arrive soon, and travelers must revisit Liben and collect gifts from the NPC.
Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact to end on May 13
The official announcement also claims that the Marvelous Merchandise event in patch 2.6 will begin on May 6 and end on May 13, 2022.
However, as per the game's fixed 21-day banner cycle and 42-day update cycle, the 2.6 update should end on May 11, 2022. Ideally, the events released during the update should also end on this date.
The extended end date of the Marvelous Merchandise event could be a hint that HoYoverse will be delaying the release of patch 2.7 by some days or even a few weeks.
All in all, travelers should not expect the Serenitea Pot to return anytime soon. The 2.7 update that is envisioned to bring in Kuki Shinobu and Yelan could be delayed as well. The COVID 19 outbreak in Shanghai is definitely concerning, and it is no surprise that game developers are struggling to work efficiently on the pending projects.
At times like these, it is important for the community to stand with the developers and cooperate with the delay.