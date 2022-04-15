Rumors suggest Genshin Impact 2.7 might get delayed by a few weeks due to COVID situation in China

The recent COVID outbreak in China might lead to Genshin Impact delaying the 2.7 update. The developer, HoYoverse, is a Chinese company based in Shanghai.

Currently, the COVID situation in Shanghai seems to be uncontrollable, and the cases are rising at an unprecedented rate. Residents are naturally distressed owing to food shortages and scarcity of medicines and other daily needs.

This article will explain how deteriorating conditions in Shanghai might affect Genshin Impact's fixed update cycle.

Genshin Impact unexpectedly brings back Marvelous Merchandise event instead of teapot event

Rumors regarding Genshin Impact delaying version 2.7 surfaced soon after the official 2.6 events preview announcement for phase 2. The Spices from the West event was showcased during the 2.6 Special Program, and fans of the Serenitea Pot were eager to play it.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



There are many new upcoming events in the near future, let's take a look~



#GenshinImpact "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIThere are many new upcoming events in the near future, let's take a look~ "Zephyr of the Violet Garden" Version 2.6 Events Preview - Phase IIThere are many new upcoming events in the near future, let's take a look~#GenshinImpact https://t.co/InMLRUyBRJ

As it turns out, Spices from the West won't be available during the second phase of patch 2.6. This is obviously because the Teapot realm is still under maintenance, and developers haven't been able to complete the process.

According to a post on the Genshin Leaks channel on Telegram, Shanghai is currently in lockdown, and there are no employees working in the HoYoverse office. Consequently, the Teapot Real maintenance has been delayed.

Another interesting detail has been noted by players who went to the official HoYoverse article related to the events in the second phase of patch 2.6. It claims that the Marvelous Merchandise event will arrive soon, and travelers must revisit Liben and collect gifts from the NPC.

Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact to end on May 13

The official announcement also claims that the Marvelous Merchandise event in patch 2.6 will begin on May 6 and end on May 13, 2022.

However, as per the game's fixed 21-day banner cycle and 42-day update cycle, the 2.6 update should end on May 11, 2022. Ideally, the events released during the update should also end on this date.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (Mistsplitter Waiting Room) @SaveYourPrimos [RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.



Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first. [RUMOR] Rampant discussions appearing about the possibility of 2.7 being delayed by 2 - 3 weeks due to the severity of the Covid situation in Shanghai.Rumors of this delay containing a short filler banner are also floating around, but this claim has less support than the first.

The extended end date of the Marvelous Merchandise event could be a hint that HoYoverse will be delaying the release of patch 2.7 by some days or even a few weeks.

Nebiros - (Genshin Leaks + Lore) @LuxArchon There are some rumors about 2.7's release being delayed. Here's your reminder that while it's perfectly reasonable to be upset by delays, there are real people working on Genshin Impact.



China is currently facing a COVID resurgence which has impacted many things, not just MHY. There are some rumors about 2.7's release being delayed. Here's your reminder that while it's perfectly reasonable to be upset by delays, there are real people working on Genshin Impact. China is currently facing a COVID resurgence which has impacted many things, not just MHY.

All in all, travelers should not expect the Serenitea Pot to return anytime soon. The 2.7 update that is envisioned to bring in Kuki Shinobu and Yelan could be delayed as well. The COVID 19 outbreak in Shanghai is definitely concerning, and it is no surprise that game developers are struggling to work efficiently on the pending projects.

At times like these, it is important for the community to stand with the developers and cooperate with the delay.

Edited by Shaheen Banu