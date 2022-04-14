Genshin Impact fans confused after "Spices from the West" event removed from v2.6 schedule

Genshin Impact fans have noticed something strange with the latest 2.6 roadmap, as one of the game's anticipated events is missing. The Spices from the West event was teased before the release of the 2.6 update, but according to the latest plans for the game, it appears that it may not be arriving soon.

Players may be disappointed, as this event seemed like it would be a unique introduction to the cuisine of the game's future region of Sumeru. Players can learn more about the event here, along with the latest roadmap for the game.

Spices from the West event missing in Genshin Impact 2.6

This information comes from the latest release by Genshin Impact's official Twitter, where the latter half of the 2.6 update was detailed for players. This update looks to have a few more events before it ends, but one event that was anticipated by fans seems to have gone missing.

The Spices from the West event was originally leaked far before the update went live, and official information on it was released during the 2.6 livestream.

This event would have had players taking part in a Sumeru themed event where a scholar from the region would have traveled all the way to Liyue to conduct some special research.

This event would likely have been similar to the previous cooking events that have occured in the game, with time-based minigames focused on creating the best meals possible. It would have been interesting to see more of Sumeru before the region's release, as it is still quite far off in the game's future.

It is surprising to see the event missing, as it was shown in great detail during the game's 2.6 livestream, with gameplay and rewards revealed for players. The main goal of the event seemed to be the creation of delicious seasonings, with fans getting rewards like Primogems, Weapon Ascension Materials, and EXP books.

There were a total of seven different seasoning recipes for players to unlock during the event, and creating the seasonings would have taken tons of plants from around the world.

Gamers would also have the opportunity to create unique dishes that they could feed to their characters in the Serenitea Pot to see their reactions. If they enjoyed the meal, they would even gain Companionship EXP, which is an important resource for namecard collectors.

Players will definitely want to see this event come back in the future, especially since it seemed so fleshed out during the game's livestream.

Genshin Impact's latest update may have left an event out, but it is likely that it will return in some form during a future update.

