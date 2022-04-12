Genshin Impact Springtide Advent guide: Theater Mechanicus (Day 4) walkthrough

Genshin Impact's Irodori Festival has brought back many of the game's past events, including Theater Mechanicus, a tower defense style minigame.

Players have tried different strategies to complete it, with many of these tactics proving quite effective.

The Springtide Advent stage of this Mechanicus is quite tricky, and players will need to strategize well to beat it properly.

Luckily, there are plenty of guides that make completing this stage easy.

Genshin Impact: Springtide Advent guide for Theater Mechanicus

The Springtide Advent stage has returned to Genshin Impact's Theater Mechanicus, and it has proven to be just as tricky as last time.

Players will need to strategize their turret placements to complete this stage easily. They can take advantage of some of the game's most overpowered combinations to wipe out their foes without lifting a finger.

Theater Mechanicus is balanced around combining powerful Fortune Sticks to create strong turret lineups, allowing players to take down large hordes of enemies quickly.

As players can't directly damage enemies, they'll want to take advantage of elemental reactions and crowd control skills to keep them from escaping the area alive.

Luckily, this run of Theater Mechanicus has some incredibly powerful Fortune Sticks to take advantage of, and they make beating this level far easier.

Show of Force guide

For the Show of Force section, players will want to take advantage of hard-hitting turrets like the Hydro and Cryo turrets, along with an Electro turret for crowd control.

They can choose Fortune Sticks that increase damage and Attack Speed, allowing the turrets to maintain higher uptime as they blast away foes.

It is important to position the Hydro and Cryo turrets near the level's exit to make sure they freeze any foes who are close to escaping. Meanwhile, the Electro turrets can dish out powerful shocks to kill any enemies nearby.

Enter the Horde

The Enter the Horde difficulty is the harder of the two, and Genshin Impact players will need to strategize more optimally to make sure they take down all their enemies.

Still, it's not too tough to complete this stage with proper turret positioning. Players can take advantage of the synergy between Hydro and Cryo turrets once again to lock their foes in place.

There is a strong tower formation guide in the video above that guarantees a free pass through this difficulty.

Genshin Impact's newest rotation of Theater Mechanicus has proven quite tricky, but players can easily win with the right strategies.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh